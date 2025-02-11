India would be happy to host next AI Summit, announces PM Modi in Paris (WATCH)

During the Plenary Session of the AI Action Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s readiness to take a leading role in the global AI landscape.

At the Plenary Session of the AI Action Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s readiness to take a leading role in the global AI landscape. "India would be happy to host the next AI Summit," he added.

Welcoming the decision to establish the AI Foundation under the Council for Sustainable AI, PM Modi expressed India’s commitment to advancing responsible and ethical AI development.

He further highlighted the country’s growing influence and leadership in the field of artificial intelligence.

