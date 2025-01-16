BREAKING: India welcomes Gaza ceasefire, hostage release deal; calls for sustained humanitarian aid

The Indian government on Thursday (Jan 16) welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, highlighting hopes for a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian aid as a result of the deal.

A Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, “We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. We hope this will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. We have consistently called for release of all hostages, ceasefire, and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy”.



Reaffirming its consistent position, India highlighted its ongoing calls for the release of hostages, an immediate ceasefire, and the prioritization of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis. The country expressed optimism that the agreement could pave the way for long-term peace and provide much-needed relief to the people of Gaza.

The deal comes after months of devastating conflict that has resulted in significant loss of life and destruction, with India reiterating the need for all parties to uphold the principles of international law and prioritize humanitarian considerations.

The agreement, reached after weeks of negotiation in Qatar, outlines the phased release of hostages held by Hamas, the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes. It also ensures the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to the region. US officials and Hamas confirmed the ceasefire deal, though an Israeli official noted that final details are still being worked out.

The ceasefire is set to last for six weeks, during which 33 of the nearly 100 hostages will be freed. However, uncertainty remains over the return of displaced people and the full cessation of the war, including whether Israeli troops will withdraw from Gaza, which Hamas demands for the release of the remaining hostages.

According to health authorities in Gaza, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has resulted in over 46,000 Palestinian deaths, with women and children accounting for more than half of the fatalities. The Health Ministry has not separated fighters from civilians in its reports. The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and abducting around 250. It is believed that a third of the 100 hostages still held in Gaza are dead.

