Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'India transitioned from democracy to autocracy': 9 Oppn leaders write to PM Modi on Manish Sisodia's arrest

    The CBI is questioning Manish Sisodia in the ongoing Delhi liquor policy case in which the former Delhi education minister was arrested on February 26. A special CBI court on Saturday extended the custody of Sisodia till March 6.

    India transitioned from democracy to autocracy': 9 Oppn leaders write to PM Modi on Manish Sisodia's arrest AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    As many as nine Opposition leaders including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the arrest of former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

    In the letter to PM Modi, the Opposition leaders stated that the action appears to suggest that "we have transitioned from being a democracy to an autocracy".

    Also read: Delhi Police books SMC coordinator for hanging 'I Love Manish Sisodia' banner on govt school gate

    The nine opposition leaders include, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Telangana CM KCR, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

    The case pertains to the allegations that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly denied by the AAP.

    Meanwhile, the CBI is questioning Manish Sisodia in the ongoing Delhi liquor policy case in which the former Delhi education minister was arrested on February 26. A special CBI court on Saturday extended the custody of Sisodia till March 6.

    Also read: Drunk American Airlines flyer on New York-Delhi flight urinates on fellow passenger: Report

    The CBI has confronted Manish Sisodia with two critical witnesses in the case. The agency will confront the AAP leader with two more important witnesses whose identity has not been disclosed yet. The two witnesses CBI has conducted Sisodia's questioning face to face are his former secretary C Arvind and then Excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna.

    It is reportedly said that the CBI is trying to find the crucial missing file containing legal opinions on the expert committee recommendations on the Excise policy, which remains untraceable even now.

    Sisodia, who was in charge of the excise department, has not been named as accused in the charge sheet filed in the case. The agency said that the AAP MLA was not named in the charge sheet as it kept the probe open against him and other suspects and accused.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Days after SFI hooliganism, Kerala Police conducts searches at Asianet News Kozhikode office

    Days after SFI hooliganism, Kerala Police conducts searches at Asianet News Kozhikode office

    Delhi Police books SMC coordinator for hanging 'I Love Manish Sisodia' banner on govt school gate AJR

    Delhi Police books SMC coordinator for hanging 'I Love Manish Sisodia' banner on govt school gate

    Drunk American Airlines flyer on New York-Delhi flight urinates on fellow passenger: Report AJR

    Drunk American Airlines flyer on New York-Delhi flight urinates on fellow passenger: Report

    Two Bengaluru cops land in trouble for auctioning constable's stolen scooter; check details AJR

    Two Bengaluru cops land in trouble for auctioning constable's stolen scooter; check details

    Influenza A subtype causing high fever cough ICMR suggests a list of Dos Donts gcw

    Influenza A subtype causing high fever, cough; ICMR suggests a list of Dos, Don'ts

    Recent Stories

    Days after SFI hooliganism, Kerala Police conducts searches at Asianet News Kozhikode office

    Days after SFI hooliganism, Kerala Police conducts searches at Asianet News Kozhikode office

    Ekta Kapoor to Debina Bonnerjee, five celebrities who opened up on their multiple failed attempts at pregnancy vma

    Ekta Kapoor to Debina Bonnerjee, five celebrities who opened up on their multiple failed attempts at pregnancy

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Happy because this team has shown incredible character - Juan Ferrando after ATK Mohun Bagan knocks out Odisha FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'Happy because this team has shown incredible character' - Ferrando after ATKMB's ousts OFC

    Delhi Police books SMC coordinator for hanging 'I Love Manish Sisodia' banner on govt school gate AJR

    Delhi Police books SMC coordinator for hanging 'I Love Manish Sisodia' banner on govt school gate

    Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar arrive in style for Rhea Kapoor birthday bash - SEE PICS vma

    Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar arrive in style for Rhea Kapoor birthday bash - SEE PICS

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon