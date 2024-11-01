India tops childhood diabetes rates! Study finds less sugar in first 1000 days of life can reduce health risks

A new study has suggested that restricting sugar consumption from the womb through early toddler years may shield children from future battles with diabetes and high blood pressure.

Diabetes is a lifestyle disorder that affects millions across the globe. It is a disease that occurs when glucose, the body's main source of energy, present in the blood, is too high. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 77 million adults in India suffer from type 2 diabetes, with nearly 25 million more at high risk of developing the disease. Disturbingly, cases of type 2 diabetes in children, particularly adolescents aged 12-18, are on the rise.

The research highlights a pivotal window for nutrition during a child's first 1,000 days—an essential phase that begins with nourishment from the mother and transitions through infant formulas and early solid foods.

According to a report by The Guardian, scientists reported that keeping sugar intake within recommended dietary guidelines during this formative period correlated with a 35% reduction in type 2 diabetes rates and a 20% decrease in high blood pressure in later life. Importantly, those with restricted sugar consumption experienced delays in the onset of these chronic diseases, with diabetes emerging an average of four years later and high blood pressure delayed by two years compared to those with higher early-life sugar intake.

The relevance of these findings is especially pressing for India, which recorded the world’s highest childhood diabetes rates and diabetes-related deaths in 2019, according to recent research published in JAMA Network. The country also ranks first in disability-adjusted life years (DALY), a measure reflecting the years lost due to poor health and premature death.

Experts have suggested it is important to encourage a healthy lifestyle—eating balanced meals, limiting sugary beverages and processed foods, and exercising regularly to prevent diabetes. Moreover, it is essential to create an environment that is supportive and models healthy choices, as children are more likely to embrace and sustain positive lifestyle habits when they see their loved ones adopt these practices themselves.

