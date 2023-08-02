India rolls out new Ayush Visa; here is who can avail it

The new visa category aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to promote Indian traditional medicine globally, and efforts have been made to establish India as a leading medical value travel destination.

The Union Home Ministry has introduced a new category of visa called the Ayush (AY) visa, specifically for foreign nationals seeking treatment under Ayush systems or Indian systems of medicine. This new visa scheme aims to facilitate therapeutic care, wellness, and yoga practices in India. The Ayush Visa has been incorporated as Chapter 11A in the Visa Manual, following the existing Medical visa category (Chapter 11). Several necessary amendments have been made in various chapters of the Visa Manual to accommodate the introduction of this new visa category.

Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal praised the creation of the Ayush Visa, stating that it will significantly boost Medical Value Travel in India. The new visa category aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to promote Indian traditional medicine globally, and efforts have been made to establish India as a leading medical value travel destination.

The Ayush Visa category was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) in Gujarat in April 2022. This initiative is part of India's Heal in India campaign, aimed at promoting the country as a medical tourism destination worldwide.

Medical Value Travel has witnessed substantial growth in India, with the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) estimating an annual growth rate of 9.9 per cent for the Global Wellness economy. The Ayush-based healthcare and wellness economy is projected to reach $70 billion by 2025.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Ayush has been actively working to promote Ayush systems of treatment both nationally and globally. A recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), Ministry of Tourism, to collaborate in the promotion of Medical Value Travel in Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine.

Overall, the introduction of the Ayush Visa category reflects India's commitment to providing accessible and holistic healthcare options to international visitors while positioning itself as a prominent destination for medical tourism.