India records 1,67,059 new COVID cases, positivity rate drops to 11.69%

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in India has dropped sharply, with 1,67,059 new infections detected in the previous 24 hours, according to the Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. However, with the addition of 1,192 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID death toll has risen to 4,96,242. According to the health ministry, the daily positive rate has dropped to 11.69% from 15.77% on Monday. The weekly positivity rate fell to 15.25 per cent from 15.75 per cent the day before. The active caseload in India is now 17,43,059, accounting for 4.20 per cent of total cases.

With 2,54,076 recorded recoveries from infection in the previous 24 hours, the total number of recoveries reached 3,92,30,198. The country's recovery rate has also increased to 94.60 per cent, up from 94.37 per cent on Monday. In the previous 24 hours, 14,28,672 tests were performed to identify the existence of the virus. So far, about 73.06 crore tests have been performed across the country.

Meanwhile, 1,66,68,48,204 vaccine doses have been delivered as part of the current statewide COVID-19 immunisation programme. Kerala has had the greatest number of reported cases in the country. Kerala recorded 42,154 new infections on Monday, bringing the total caseload to 60,25,669. In New Delhi, however, there were just 2,779 new instances on Monday, which was 24% less than the previous day's daily total. The national capital has seen a decrease in daily infections since reaching a high on January 13, when there were 28,867 daily cases.

In his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India is combating the latest wave of COVID-19 forcefully, with over 4.5 crore youngsters receiving the vaccine. He also stated that the number of COVID infections is decreasing, which he described as a "really promising indicator."

