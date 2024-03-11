Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'India, please save us too...' Nepalese men lured to work for Russian Army issue SOS from Ukraine war (WATCH)

    A video has surfaced showing Nepalese citizens facing a situation similar to that of Indians lured to Russia to fight alongside the Russian Army against Ukraine. In the video, Nepalese residents appeal to the Indian government for assistance, having been unsuccessful in their appeals to the Nepali government

    India please save us too Nepalese men lured to work for Russian Army issue SOS from Ukraine war frontlines
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 8:53 AM IST

    In the wake of reports about Indians being lured to Russia and recruited to fight alongside the Russian Army against Ukraine, now a video has emerged of Nepalese citizens facing a similar predicament. They have issued an appeal to the Indian government, seeking assistance and rescue.

    In a video appeal, the Nepalese residents said they had turned to the Indian government for help as their appeals to the Nepali government have gone in vain.

    The Narendra Modi government had saved the Indians present along with them, they said, seeking similar assistance in securing their return to their country. "The Nepal embassy and government are unable to help us. India and Nepal have good relations. India is a powerful country, and unlike Nepal, it has the ability to have us rescued from here. We are appealing to the Indian government to help us," one of the Nepalese citizens said.

    In the video, the men are heard saying that there were 30 Nepalese in the group out of which only five of them survived at the front. They too were duped by agents to travel to Russia under the pretext of being army helpers. "We were told that we would be helpers, but we are now fighting at the frontlines," they said in the video.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 8:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway today, Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory; Check routes to avoid gcw

    PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway today, Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory; Check routes to avoid

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to be in Palakkad on March 15, Pathanamthitta on March 17 anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to be in Palakkad on March 15, Pathanamthitta on March 17

    Principal turns middle school into bedroom in Bihar's Jamui (WATCH)

    Principal turns middle school into bedroom in Bihar's Jamui (WATCH)

    Modi Ki Guarantee has zero warranty: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at party rally AJR

    'Modi Ki Guarantee has zero warranty': TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at party rally

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC announces West Bengal poll lineup, surprises with ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC announces West Bengal poll lineup, surprises with ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan

    Recent Stories

    Oscars 2024: Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? 96th Academy Awards pays tribute to Indian art director RBA

    Oscars 2024: Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? 96th Academy Awards pays tribute to Indian art director

    PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway today, Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory; Check routes to avoid gcw

    PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway today, Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory; Check routes to avoid

    Zee Cine Awards 2024 winners full list: Shah Rukh Khan termed Best Actor, 'Jawan' gets maximum wins RKK

    Zee Cine Awards 2024 winners full list: Shah Rukh Khan termed Best Actor, 'Jawan' gets maximum wins

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to be in Palakkad on March 15, Pathanamthitta on March 17 anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to be in Palakkad on March 15, Pathanamthitta on March 17

    Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer wins Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor Male and more RBA

    Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer wins Best Picture, Actor, Director, Supporting Actor and more

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon