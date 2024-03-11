'India, please save us too...' Nepalese men lured to work for Russian Army issue SOS from Ukraine war (WATCH)

A video has surfaced showing Nepalese citizens facing a situation similar to that of Indians lured to Russia to fight alongside the Russian Army against Ukraine. In the video, Nepalese residents appeal to the Indian government for assistance, having been unsuccessful in their appeals to the Nepali government

The Narendra Modi government had saved the Indians present along with them, they said, seeking similar assistance in securing their return to their country. "The Nepal embassy and government are unable to help us. India and Nepal have good relations. India is a powerful country, and unlike Nepal, it has the ability to have us rescued from here. We are appealing to the Indian government to help us," one of the Nepalese citizens said.

In the video, the men are heard saying that there were 30 Nepalese in the group out of which only five of them survived at the front. They too were duped by agents to travel to Russia under the pretext of being army helpers. "We were told that we would be helpers, but we are now fighting at the frontlines," they said in the video.