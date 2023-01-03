Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'India never encourages war, but if it's forced....' warns Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "India is a country that never promotes war and wants to maintain friendly relations with its neighbours... We inherited this philosophy from Lord Ram and Lord Buddha's teachings. If provoked, the country can deal with any situation."

    During the inauguration of a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) bridge, Singh said that the Indian army could face any challenges along the border and is ready to deal with any situation. 

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India has every capability to thwart border challenges and protect the country's territory on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Additionally, Singh said India never encourages war and wants to maintain friendly relations with its neighbours.

    "India is a country that never promotes war and wants to maintain friendly relations with its neighbours...We inherited this philosophy from Lord Ram and Lord Buddha's teachings. If provoked, the country can deal with any situation," said Singh.
        
    On December 9, Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in 'minor injuries' to a few personnel from both sides, according to the army. In addition, Singh said that the central government prioritised developing infrastructure to strengthen the border. 

    The new bridge will not only make it easier for locals to move around, but it will also aid in the faster deployment of troops, heavy equipment, and mechanised vehicles to forward areas, he added.

    The 100-metre Class-70' steel arch superstructure on the Aalo-Yingkiong road between West Siang and Upper Siang districts is one of 28 border infrastructure projects completed by the BRO at the cost of Rs 724.3 crore. Additionally, Singh also virtually inaugurated the BRO's other 27 projects.

    Amongst those, eight have been built in Ladakh, four in Jammu and Kashmir, five in Arunachal Pradesh, three in Sikkim, three in Punjab, three in Uttarakhand, and two in Rajasthan.

    According to Singh, the projects are a testament to the efforts of the government and the BRO's collaborative efforts to develop border areas to improve the armed forces' operational readiness and ensure the socio-economic development of remote regions. 

    Singh said, "The world is witnessing several conflicts. India has always been opposed to war. That's our policy. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew the world's attention to that resolve when he said this is not the era of war."

    "We don't believe in war. However, if it's forced upon us, we will fight. We are ensuring that the country is safe from all threats. Our armed forces are prepared, and it is motivating to see the BRO standing shoulder to shoulder with them."

    (With inputs from PTI)

