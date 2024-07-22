Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India's Chandrayaan-3 wins prestigious World Space Award for historic lunar South Pole landing

    The award ceremony will take place on October 14 during the opening of the 75th International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Italy, over a year after Chandrayaan-3's historic landing on August 23, 2023.

    India Chandrayaan-3 wins prestigious World Space Award for historic lunar South Pole landing AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3, which made India the first country to land near the lunar South Pole, has been awarded the World Space Award by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF). This milestone achievement places India among the elite group of nations, including the US, Russia, and China, that have successfully conducted soft landings on the moon.

    According to reports, the award ceremony will take place on October 14 during the opening of the 75th International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Italy, over a year after Chandrayaan-3's historic landing on August 23, 2023.

    India's real GDP projected to grow 6.5% to 7% in 2024-25, Economic Survey reveals | Key highlights

    The IAF praised the mission and said, "Chandrayaan-3 mission by ISRO exemplifies the synergy of scientific curiosity and cost-effective engineering, symbolizing India's commitment to excellence and the vast potential that space exploration offers humanity. Rapidly unveiling previously undiscovered facets of the Moon's composition and geology, the mission stands as a global testament to innovation."

    One of the significant achievements of Chandrayaan-3 was its successful integration of India's space and nuclear sectors, with its propulsion module powered by nuclear technology.

    To commemorate the first anniversary of Chandrayaan-3's landing, several events have been planned across India, celebrating this landmark in the nation's space exploration history.

    Parliament debate intensifies as Rahul Gandhi questions NEET 2024 paper leak claims; check details

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 1:58 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kanwar Yatra: Supreme Court imposes interim stay on order asking eateries to display names of owners snt

    Kanwar Yatra: Supreme Court imposes interim stay on order asking eateries to display names of owners

    Karnataka Entry restricted to Ranganathittu bird sanctuary as water released from KRS dam vkp

    Karnataka: Entry restricted to Ranganathittu bird sanctuary as 50,000 cusecs of water released from KRS dam

    Centre lifts ban on govt officials joining RSS: Sangh says move will 'strengthen democratic system' (WATCH) anr

    Centre lifts ban on govt officials joining RSS: Sangh says move will 'strengthen democratic system' (WATCH)

    Economic Survey forecasts 6.5% to 7% growth for India's real GDP in 2024-25 AJR

    India's real GDP projected to grow 6.5% to 7% in 2024-25, Economic Survey reveals | Key highlights

    Parliament debate intensifies as Rahul Gandhi questions NEET 2024 paper leak claims; check details AJR

    Parliament debate intensifies as Rahul Gandhi questions NEET 2024 paper leak claims; check details

    Recent Stories

    Tishaa Kumar funeral: Riteish Deshmukh to Divya Khosla, celebs offer prayers despite waterlogged in Mumbai RKK

    Tishaa Kumar funeral: Riteish Deshmukh to Divya Khosla, celebs offer prayers despite waterlogged in Mumbai

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched; Check features, price & more gcw

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched; Check features, price & more

    Kanwar Yatra: Supreme Court imposes interim stay on order asking eateries to display names of owners snt

    Kanwar Yatra: Supreme Court imposes interim stay on order asking eateries to display names of owners

    Do you have an unhealthy gut? Here are 7 common signs and tips to address them RBA

    Do you have an unhealthy gut? Here are 7 common signs and tips to address them

    Sardaarji 3: Diljit Dosanjh announces release date, shares first poster [PICTURES] ATG

    Sardaarji 3: Diljit Dosanjh announces release date, shares first poster [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon