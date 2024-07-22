India's Chandrayaan-3 wins prestigious World Space Award for historic lunar South Pole landing

The award ceremony will take place on October 14 during the opening of the 75th International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Italy, over a year after Chandrayaan-3's historic landing on August 23, 2023.

Chandrayaan-3, which made India the first country to land near the lunar South Pole, has been awarded the World Space Award by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF). This milestone achievement places India among the elite group of nations, including the US, Russia, and China, that have successfully conducted soft landings on the moon.

According to reports, the award ceremony will take place on October 14 during the opening of the 75th International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Italy, over a year after Chandrayaan-3's historic landing on August 23, 2023.

The IAF praised the mission and said, "Chandrayaan-3 mission by ISRO exemplifies the synergy of scientific curiosity and cost-effective engineering, symbolizing India's commitment to excellence and the vast potential that space exploration offers humanity. Rapidly unveiling previously undiscovered facets of the Moon's composition and geology, the mission stands as a global testament to innovation."

One of the significant achievements of Chandrayaan-3 was its successful integration of India's space and nuclear sectors, with its propulsion module powered by nuclear technology.

To commemorate the first anniversary of Chandrayaan-3's landing, several events have been planned across India, celebrating this landmark in the nation's space exploration history.

