INDIA alliance meet: Rahul Gandhi targets Adani Group over OCCRP report, questions Vinod Adani's role

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raises serious questions about Adani Group's financial dealings, urging greater transparency and accountability in economic affairs, just as the opposition alliance meeting convenes in Mumbai.

As the heads of approximately 28 political parties assemble for the two-day INDIA alliance meeting led by the opposition in Mumbai, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seized the opportunity to address a pressing concern involving the Adani Group. On Thursday (August 31), he held a press conference where he questioned the role of Gautam Adani's brother, Vinod Adani, following a critical OCCRP report.

In his address, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the importance of transparency and a level playing field in India's economic landscape, particularly within its businesses that influence both the local and global environment. He drew attention to recent developments as he remarked, "Today morning, two global financial newspapers have raised a very important question. These are not any random newspapers. These newspapers affect investment in India and the perception of India in the rest of the world."

Directing his focus to specific concerns, the Congress leader delved into the matter of funds, stating, "The first question arises - whose money is this? Is it Adani's or someone else's? The mastermind behind this is a gentleman called Vinod Adani who is the brother of Gautam Adani. There are two other people who are involved in this round-tripping of money."

Raising further queries, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the involvement of two foreign nationals, stating, "One is a gentleman called Nasir Ali Shaban Ahli and another is a Chinese gentleman called Chang Chung Ling. So, the second question arises - why are these two foreign nationals being allowed to play with the valuation of one of the companies that controls almost all of Indian infrastructure?" As the Opposition-led INDIA alliance meeting unfolds, Gandhi's remarks echo the ongoing discussions surrounding economic transparency and accountability.

