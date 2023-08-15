Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2023: Tricolour adorns Dubai's Burj Khalifa day after video of Pakistani meltdown went viral

    On India's Independence Day, Burj Khalifa in Dubai lights up in India's tricolour, while a viral video showcases the iconic building's vibrant display.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    On India's Independence Day, the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai was illuminated in India's tricolour, proudly showcasing the colours of the Indian national flag. A video circulating on social media captured the world's tallest building adorned in the hues of the flag while the Indian National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana,' played in the background. The video was shared by a user named 'Mufaddal Vohra' on a microblogging site, stirring emotions in many.

    Sharing the viral video, the user expressed, "Indian flag at the Burj Khalifa with the national anthem. A goosebumps moment!" The video depicted this powerful and symbolic gesture.

    This event followed closely on the heels of an incident involving Pakistani nationals in Dubai. A video that gained widespread attention portrayed a large group of Pakistanis expressing their displeasure after the Burj Khalifa did not light up in the colours of the Pakistan flag. The scene displayed crowds waiting near the Burj Khalifa at midnight, anticipating their national flag's colours to grace the building. Unfortunately, their expectations went unmet.

    However, it's important to note that the Pakistan flag was indeed showcased on the Burj Khalifa. A video of this occurrence was shared on social media platforms, including Meta's Instagram, by the official pages of the iconic structure. The video was accompanied by a heartfelt caption:

    "#BurjKhalifa lights up to celebrate The Islamic Republic of Pakistan’s Independence Day. Wishing the people of Pakistan a day filled with pride, unity and prosperity as you celebrate the rich heritage and achievements of your great nation. May the future hold even greater success and happiness for all Pakistanis. Happy Independence Day!"

    Meanwhile, on India's 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort. He began his speech by addressing the citizens as "parivarjan" (family members) and emphasized the significance of celebrating democracy. During his speech, he touched upon various topics, including the situation in Manipur, the nation's economy, and paid tribute to significant figures and achievements.

