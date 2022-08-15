Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2022: Indian Railways to carry heritage run of 167-year-old steam engine

    The oldest steam locomotive-EIR-21-will run from Chennai Egmore at 12 p.m. on August 15, according to a tweet from Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai, Southern Railway. The first heritage run was conducted on August 15, 2010, from Chennai Central Railway Station to Avadi with two coaches.

    Independence Day 2022 Indian Railways to carry heritage run of 167 year old steam engine
    To commemorate the nation's 75th anniversary of independence, The Railways will operate a 167-year-old locomotive, the world's oldest steam engine, on a heritage run on Monday. According to a tweet from the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai, Southern Railway, on August 15 at 12 p.m., the oldest steam locomotive, EIR-21, will depart from Chennai Egmore. According to DRM Chennai, "the lovely sound of the whistle will take you back to the era of the steam locomotive from the days of old."

    The Express EIR 21 locomotive was sent to India in 1855 from England. After being removed from service in 1909, it was placed on display for about 101 years at Jamalpur Workshops in Bihar. The engine was revived by the Perambur Loco Works in 2010. It is still capable of reaching a top speed of 45 kmph after 160 years. The mechanical hand brake on the locomotive was able to be fixed thanks to the redesign to accommodate modern technologies. The double air brake facilities might potentially be added by the engineers. It features a 45 kph peak speed and dual air brakes in addition to a mechanical hand brake. A diesel generator set installed on the coach powers the braking system, water pump, and train lightings.

    On August 15, 2010, two coaches were used for the maiden historic run, which ran from Chennai Central Railway Station to Avadi. The eighth heritage run took place on August 15, 2019, with one coach travelling between the railway stations in Kodambakkam and Chennai Egmore.

