Independence Day 2022: Here's how you can hoist national flag virtually

'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on July 31. However, given the enthusiasm for celebrating the Independence, almost all post offices have already run out of the national flag. If you are not able to host the flag physically, you can still be a part of the campaign by hosting the flag virtually.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. Invoking a sense of patriotism in people's hearts and raising awareness of the Indian National Flag are the goals of the programme. In order to support the programme, the government has also developed the Har Ghar Tiranga website, where users may visually pin the Indian National Flag. By taking selfies of themselves with the National Flag, users will also have the opportunity to appear in Digital Tiranga. A live dashboard on the website displays the number of flags pinned and the total number of selfies posted in real time.

There aren't many neighbourhoods in India where tricolours aren't yet displayed, especially considering that the national flag, which measures 20 by 30 inches, is available for Rs 25 at post offices. However, due to the excitement surrounding the Independence Day celebrations, the national flag has already ran out at practically all post offices. You may still participate in the campaign even if you are unable to host the flag in person by hosting it electronically.

Are you unsure of how to visually display the flag on a website? Take these actions.

- Use a desktop or mobile device to access https://harghartiranga.com.

- Select "Pin A Flag" from the menu.

- Following that, you will be prompted to input your name and phone number. People may sign in using their Google ID as well.

- Following that, people will be requested to reveal their current location.

- They can place a virtual flag at their location after granting access to the location.

How to post a photo of yourself holding the flag and appear in Digital Tiranga

Visit https://harghartiranga.com/.

- Select "Upload Selfie With Flag" from the page's menu.

- A pop-up will appear; input your name there.

- Put your selfie online and press the "Submit" button.

