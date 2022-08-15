Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2022: Google doodle celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence with adorable kites GIF

    August 15th Google Doodle depicts the culture around kites - from the craft of creating bright beautiful kites to the cheerful experience of a community coming together. In the past, Indian revolutionaries launched kites with messages to denounce British tyranny. Since then, kite flying has gained popularity as both a leisure and competitive activity.

    Independence Day 2022 Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India independence with adorable kites GIF gcw
    First Published Aug 15, 2022, 8:07 AM IST

    Google on Monday celebrated 75 years of India’s Independence with a doodle centered around the country’s tradition of flying kites. Neethi, a guest artist from Kerala, created the illustration for today's Doodle, which honours India's 75th Independence Day. The Independence Day 2022 Doodle "depicts the culture of kites, from the art of making colourful, attractive kites to the joyous feeling of a community joining together. A vibrant representation of the high heights we have attained is the huge expanse of sky that is vividly dotted with soaring kites. The GIF animation gives the doodle life and vitality.

    As a traditional symbol of freedom, kite flying is another way that people celebrate Independence Day. In the past, Indian revolutionaries launched kites with messages to denounce British tyranny. Since then, kite flying has gained popularity as both a leisure and competitive activity. Indians observe the day by spending time with their loved ones and organising cultural events in their communities and educational institutions.

    The theme of this year's "Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav," which includes a number of events, is "Nation First, Always First." The government intends to raise 200 million tricolours to commemorate the occasion.

    The largest yearly event is held in Delhi's Red Fort, when the prime minister hoists the tricolour of saffron, white, and green in time with a 21-gun salute. A patriotic procession honours personnel of the Indian armed forces and police following the Prime Minister's speech, which is broadcast on television. According to artist Neethi, who commented on the Doodle, kite flying is one of our favourite childhood memories and is a crucial part of the celebrations for India's Independence Day.

    When asked where Neethi got the idea for this Doodle, does he had a specific source in mind? Exist any particular aspects of the artwork that are symbolic?

    Neethi said, "Kites are another means of artistic expression; many of them feature current design themes or even social commentary. I created kites that represented our national colours, a message of love, and a celebration of India's 75th year of independence. They soar higher than buildings, birds, and, I'd like to think, the sun!"

