    In Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal, 65 Muslim castes have reservation, Hindu caste tally dwindles from 55 to 6

    A National Commission for Backward Classes study finds that the West Bengal government under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seems to have disproportionately allocated reservations, perhaps to consolidate the Trinamool Congress party's Muslim vote bank

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    In a democracy, voters are very essential for every leader and political party. It is the vote of the people that propels them to the seat of power. This is the reason why leaders keep trying all kinds of ways to maintain their vote bank. But when it comes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, she seems to be looking several steps ahead in this matter.

    According to a study by the National Commission for Backward Classes, Mamata has even given benefits to intruders.

    More Muslim castes in list of backward classes

    The study revealed that after coming to power, the Trinamool Congress government reduced the number of Hindu castes and increased the number of Muslim castes in the state list of backward classes. Due to this, a large number of Hindus are being deprived of the benefits of reservation. Bhatia Muslims from Bangladesh have also been included in the state list of backward classes, giving them the benefit of reservation.

    Surge began after 2011

    Before 2011, the total number of castes included in the state list of backward classes in West Bengal was 108. Of these, 53 were Muslim castes and 55 were Hindu castes. 

    After 2011, the number of castes included in the list of backward classes has reduced to 71. It has 65 Muslim castes and 6 Hindu castes.

    65.9% OBC population is Muslim

    Of the total population of West Bengal, 70.5% are Hindus and 27% are Muslims. On the other hand, talking about the OBC population, the number of Hindus is 34% and Muslims is 65.9%. 

    The OBC population is divided into two categories (Category A and Category B). Category A people get 10% reservation and category B people get 7% reservation. In Category A, Muslims are 90.1% and Hindus are 8.6%. Whereas, in Category B, Hindus are 54% and Muslims are 45.9%.

