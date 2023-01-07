In 2021-22, more than 96% of TMC income came from electoral bonds: Audit report

In 2020-2021, the TMC's expenditure was Rs 132.52 crore, which increased to Rs 268.33 crore in 2021-2022. The report mentioned that Rs 14.36 crore came from primary party members' fees/subscriptions/collections.

More than 96 per cent of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) income in 2021-21 came from electrol bonds, according to the party's annual audit report. The report further mentioned that the income increased from Rs 42 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 528.14 crore in 2021-22.

An electoral bond is a financial tool that enables donors to contribute to political parties.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) earned Rs 528.14 crore from electoral bonds out of a total income of Rs 545.74 crore in 2021-22, as per the Friday report.

Additionally, it said that Rs 14.36 crore came from primary party members' fees/subscriptions/collections. Also, the TMC earned Rs 42 crore from electoral bonds in 2020-21.

After winning the West Bengal assembly elections in 2021, the party's spending expenditure rose.

