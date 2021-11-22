Imported liquor to be cheaper in Maharashtra; excise duty slashed 50 per cent

The tariff cut will also reduce the smuggling of scotch from other states and the sale of counterfeit booze.

The sale of imported scotch generates around Rs 100 crore in income for the Maharashtra government each year. According to the official, revenue is likely to climb to Rs 250 crore as sales increase from one lakh to 2.5 lakh bottles. According to the official, the state's excise duty and the manufacturers' advantages after the sale are proportionately lowered by the change, and their revenues may fall by 30 to 35%.

Within a few days, the producers will announce their new price. The maximum retail pricing will be set on that basis. After the Goods and Services Tax and Stamps and Registration Duty, the excise duty is one of the state government's key income streams (SRD).

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the state government's move, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar took to Twitter and said the government is 'running on agenda of pub, party and peg'.

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to micro-blogging site and said that the rich can now have cheaper scotch while, the porr would continue to suffer more.

Alcohol generates the most revenue for governments around the country, including Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, the price of imported whiskey has been reduced. The Maharashtra government has cut excise duty by half. This has resulted in a considerable decrease in the price of whiskey. Maharashtra residents will now be able to purchase imported scotch at a reduced cost.

