IMD predicts moderate intensity rainfall in Delhi NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall over Delhi NCR and surrounding areas on Friday morning. The IMD predicted that rain would fall in the adjoining areas of the National Capital Region, including Loni Dehat, the Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Barwala, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, and Mahendragarh.

Over Chandpur, Modinagar, Jattari, Khair, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad, and Rajgarh, moderate rainfall is also expected.

On Thursday, rain fell in several parts of Delhi, lowering the maximum temperature by two degrees Celsius. In the 24 hours leading up to 8.30 am, the city received 56.6 mm of rain.

The weather service has forecast moderate rain for the next two days. According to an official, the sky will be mostly cloudy with light rain on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the high and low temperatures are expected to be around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. The high temperature on Thursday was 33.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum was 24.5, which was three notches lower than normal.

Waterlogging was reported in parts of the national capital, causing heavy traffic on key stretches such as the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road junction, Vikas Marg, the Delhi-Noida-Direct flyway, the AIIMS underpass, and Sarai Kale Khan.

A yellow alert was issued for several districts in Rajasthan on Thursday. In the next 48 hours, heavy rain is expected in Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Dholpur, and Jhalawar.

