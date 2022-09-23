Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD issues yellow alert, heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi-NCR; schools shut in Noida, Gurugram

    Normal life has been thrown out of gear as heavy rains lashed the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic jams. Schools have been shut in Noida and Gurugram and IMD has issued a yellow alert for today.

    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 8:57 AM IST

    As heavy rains lashed the national capital for the second consecutive day on Thursday, it led to severe waterlogging in several areas and affected traffic movement on key roads across the city.  In addition, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "yellow alert" warning of moderate rain expected in most areas of the city on Friday.

    The nation's capital is also set to see rain throughout the weekend. Private schools (up to class 8) in Noida and Gurugram have been instructed to stay closed on Friday due to the severe rains. The weather department warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, occasional reduction in visibility, disruption in traffic and possibilities of damage to the vulnerable structure, and the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory to commuters to travel with caution.

    Long traffic jams have been reported in the Delhi-NCR area, and additional rain is expected. A typically overcast sky, moderate rain, and thundershowers are what the weather office has predicted for most locations. According to the MeT, the high and low temperatures are predicted to be 28 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    The meteorological department said that during the next three to four hours, "a new cloud is heading towards Delhi leading to potential of light to moderate rainfall at most places with severe periods sometimes at a few spots over Delhi and neighbouring portions of NCR."

    Heavy rains in several parts of Delhi and NCR led to waterlogging and traffic jams on Thursday. Traffic congestion was reported on several stretches of National Highway (NH) 48, including at Iffco Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and at Sarhaul near Gurgaon-Delhi border. Following heavy downpours in Delhi and the NCR, pedestrians on Thursday were compelled to walk through severely inundated lanes and main roads.

