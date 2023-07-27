Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Illegal marriage assistance: Noida Police arrests 2 accomplices in Seema Haider, Sachin Meena's case

    During the investigation, a total of 15 fake Aadhaar cards were seized from the accused. The police subjected Pushpendra and Pawan to continuous interrogation for three days, leading to the disclosure of their participation in a larger fraudulent documentation racket.

    Illegal marriage assistance: Noida Police arrests 2 accomplices in Seema Haider, Sachin Meena's case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    The Noida Police made significant progress in the case involving Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who entered India illegally to marry her online mobile game PUBG lover. Two individuals, identified as Pushpendra and Pawan from Bulandshahr, were apprehended for their involvement in creating fake identity documents for Seema.

    During the investigation, a total of 15 fake Aadhaar cards were seized from the accused. The police subjected Pushpendra and Pawan to continuous interrogation for three days, leading to the disclosure of their participation in a larger fraudulent documentation racket.

    PMO clarifies after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claims his speech was excluded from PM Modi's Sikar event

    The trail that led to their arrest began when Seema Haider arrived in Greater Noida, accompanied by her husband, Sachin Meena. The couple had traveled to Bulandshahr with the intention of getting married. The arrests shed light on the illicit activities that facilitated Seema's illegal entry and emphasized the importance of curbing such fraudulent practices.

    Pushpendra and Pawan, who operated a Jan Seva Kendra in Ahmadgarh, Bulandshahr, were allegedly running illegal activities under its guise. Sachin Meena and Seema Haider sought their assistance for obtaining marriage-related documents.

    During the investigation, the police uncovered evidence linking Pushpendra and Pawan to the forgery of Aadhaar cards. In addition to the fake documents, equipment used in creating these counterfeit cards was also seized.

    Miscreants pelt stones at Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express in Agra, break window

    Seema Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani woman, fell in love with Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Indian man, while playing PUBG during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite being married with four children, Seema decided to cross the border illegally from Pakistan to India to be with Sachin. They got married as per Hindu rituals after Seema converted to Hinduism, and together with her children, they entered India through Nepal on May 13.

    On July 4, Seema was arrested for illegally entering India, and Sachin and his father were detained for providing her shelter. Although released on bail, the couple remained under scrutiny by investigative agencies.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kargil Day celebration: Subedar Shanavas from Kerala wins Kargil marathon anr

    Kargil Day celebration: Subedar Shanavas from Kerala wins Kargil marathon

    Protocol breach led to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's speech being excluded from PM Modi's Sikar event

    PMO clarifies after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claims his speech was excluded from PM Modi's Sikar event

    Miscreants pelt stones at Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express in Agra, break window AJR

    Miscreants pelt stones at Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express in Agra, break window

    Mumbai Rain Update: City remains on red alert after heavy showers; wettest July ever, schools, colleges shut

    Mumbai Rain Update: City remains on red alert after heavy showers; wettest July ever, schools, colleges shut

    80 tourists stranded near Telangana's highest waterfall rescued

    80 tourists stranded near Telangana's highest waterfall rescued

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price REVEALED Check offers pre booking other details gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price REVEALED! Check offers, pre-booking & other details

    Kargil Day celebration: Subedar Shanavas from Kerala wins Kargil marathon anr

    Kargil Day celebration: Subedar Shanavas from Kerala wins Kargil marathon

    APJ Abdul Kalam Tribute: 7 Memorable Quotes on His Death Anniversary AJR

    APJ Abdul Kalam Tribute: 7 Memorable Quotes on His Death Anniversary

    Protocol breach led to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's speech being excluded from PM Modi's Sikar event

    PMO clarifies after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claims his speech was excluded from PM Modi's Sikar event

    Offset smartly evades questions on reports of 'drama' with wife Cardi B vma

    Offset smartly evades questions on reports of 'drama' with wife Cardi B

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon