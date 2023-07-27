Illegal marriage assistance: Noida Police arrests 2 accomplices in Seema Haider, Sachin Meena's case

During the investigation, a total of 15 fake Aadhaar cards were seized from the accused. The police subjected Pushpendra and Pawan to continuous interrogation for three days, leading to the disclosure of their participation in a larger fraudulent documentation racket.

The Noida Police made significant progress in the case involving Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who entered India illegally to marry her online mobile game PUBG lover. Two individuals, identified as Pushpendra and Pawan from Bulandshahr, were apprehended for their involvement in creating fake identity documents for Seema.

During the investigation, a total of 15 fake Aadhaar cards were seized from the accused. The police subjected Pushpendra and Pawan to continuous interrogation for three days, leading to the disclosure of their participation in a larger fraudulent documentation racket.

The trail that led to their arrest began when Seema Haider arrived in Greater Noida, accompanied by her husband, Sachin Meena. The couple had traveled to Bulandshahr with the intention of getting married. The arrests shed light on the illicit activities that facilitated Seema's illegal entry and emphasized the importance of curbing such fraudulent practices.

Pushpendra and Pawan, who operated a Jan Seva Kendra in Ahmadgarh, Bulandshahr, were allegedly running illegal activities under its guise. Sachin Meena and Seema Haider sought their assistance for obtaining marriage-related documents.

During the investigation, the police uncovered evidence linking Pushpendra and Pawan to the forgery of Aadhaar cards. In addition to the fake documents, equipment used in creating these counterfeit cards was also seized.

Seema Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani woman, fell in love with Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Indian man, while playing PUBG during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite being married with four children, Seema decided to cross the border illegally from Pakistan to India to be with Sachin. They got married as per Hindu rituals after Seema converted to Hinduism, and together with her children, they entered India through Nepal on May 13.

On July 4, Seema was arrested for illegally entering India, and Sachin and his father were detained for providing her shelter. Although released on bail, the couple remained under scrutiny by investigative agencies.