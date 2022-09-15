If non-BJP parties form govt... Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's mega promise ahead of 2024 general elections

Recently, Nitish Kumar visited Delhi, where he met with leaders of several Opposition parties to discuss the possibility of forming an Opposition front to challenge the BJP's election machinery in the next general election.

If non-BJP parties form the government at the centre after the 2024 general election, In that case, all backward states in the country will be granted special status, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

While responding to a question from the media, Kumar said, "If we are given the opportunity to form a government, we will undoubtedly grant special treatment to backward states. I am not only referring to Bihar, but also to other states that should be granted special status."

Kumar, who left the BJP last month to form a new government in Bihar with the support of Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, has been advocating for Bihar's special status since 2007. The issue has been raised strategically by the Janata Dal (United) leader, sometimes to score political points ahead of elections and other times to pressure the ally BJP.

If a state is granted special status, the funding ratio for centrally sponsored schemes is 90:10, which is significantly higher than the ratio for other states.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir (now a Union Territory), Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Uttarakhand are the country's 11 special category states.

The Constitution does not mention any special category for states; however, the National Development Council, which was part of the now-defunct planning commission, recommended a special status for these 11 states based on several factors.

In a 2018 response to Parliament, the government listed these factors as hilly and difficult terrain, low population density and/or a sizable tribal population, strategic location along borders with neighbouring countries, economic and infrastructure backwardness, and the non-viability of state finances.

The concept of special status for states was abandoned after the government accepted the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission. However, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand have persisted in their demand, citing backwardness and poverty.

Politically, Nitish Kumar's announcement demonstrates that, while he has stated that he has no Prime Ministerial ambitions, he sees himself as a prominent voice in any Opposition front that may form to oppose the BJP.

