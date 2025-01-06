IC-814 hero Captain Devi Sharan retires after 40 years, reflects on lessons from 1999 hijacking (WATCH)

Captain Devi Sharan, the celebrated pilot who safely navigated one of the most harrowing hijacking incidents in Indian aviation history, bid farewell to the skies on Saturday, marking the end of a remarkable 40-year career.

Captain Devi Sharan, the celebrated pilot who safely navigated one of the most harrowing hijacking incidents in Indian aviation history, bid farewell to the skies on Saturday, marking the end of a remarkable 40-year career. The 65-year-old retired as a senior commander for Air India after piloting his final flight — a Dreamliner journey from Melbourne to Delhi.

Reflecting on his years in the cockpit, Captain Sharan described his tenure as both fulfilling and challenging, particularly recalling the life-altering hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC 814 in December 1999.

“IC 814 hijacking taught me life is very unpredictable and one has to be always ready to fight back. Those were the toughest days of my life and my only aim was to save lives of everyone on that aircraft,” Sharan was quoted as saying in a TOI report.

The incident, which culminated in Kandahar, Afghanistan, left an indelible mark on his psyche, shaping his approach to safety and vigilance even as a passenger.

“Now even as a passenger, I will always be looking at people around me to ensure that everyone is alright and nothing’s wrong. A creeping doubt will linger on," he added.

A Legacy of Courage

Joining Indian Airlines in 1985 after completing his flying training in Karnal, Captain Sharan became an integral part of the airline’s operations, flying aircraft ranging from the Boeing 737-200 to the Airbus A320, A330, and later the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. His career was punctuated by moments of peril, including a second brush with danger 12 years after the Kandahar hijacking. In civil-war-torn Libya, Captain Sharan and his colleagues found themselves confronted by armed militants but managed to escape unharmed.

These experiences have cemented his reputation as a leader under pressure. “I hope no crew member or passenger ever has to relive such moments,” he said, recalling the trauma of these incidents.

Fond Farewell

Captain Sharan’s final flight on January 4 was marked by a heartfelt farewell from his crew. His colleagues celebrated his decades-long contribution to aviation, describing him as a mentor and inspiration.

“With the same enthusiasm of a young boy who once joined this airline, I now turn the page and embark on the golden years of my life,” he said in a mail to colleagues.

New Chapter

Retirement does not mark an end but a new beginning for Captain Sharan. Over the next year, he plans to embark on an extensive world tour, visiting destinations as remote as Antarctica and Siberia. Once his travels conclude, he intends to return to his roots in Karnal to pursue farming and possibly contribute to Air India’s upcoming training academy.

As he steps away from the cockpit, Captain Sharan leaves behind a legacy of professionalism, courage, and resilience. His remarkable journey serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

