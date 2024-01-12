Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IAF solves mystery of AN-32 that went missing over Bay of Bengal 8 years ago

    The aircraft vanished en route from Port Blair to Chennai, prompting a large-scale search and rescue mission. A recent government statement revealed that images captured the wreckage on the sea bed, aligning with the characteristics of an An-32 aircraft.

    IAF solves mystery of AN-32 that went missing over Bay of Bengal 8 years ago
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

    In a recent development, the wreckage of the Indian Air Force's An-32 aircraft, which went missing over the Bay of Bengal in 2016, has been located approximately 310 kilometres off the Chennai coast. The transport aircraft had 29 people on board, and on July 22, 2016, it vanished while en route from Port Blair to Chennai. All 29 individuals were presumed dead or missing.

    As per a government press release issued on Friday, images captured the debris of a crashed aircraft on the sea bed, in close proximity to the Chennai coast. The scrutinized search images were found to align with an An-32 aircraft. The statement indicated that this discovery at the probable crash site, with no other reported missing aircraft in the area, strongly suggests the debris could belong to the crashed IAF An-32 (K-2743).

    On the fateful morning of July 22, 2016, an IAF Antonov An-32 departed from the Tambaram Air Force Station in Chennai, carrying 29 people, including crew members. The transport aircraft was on a routine weekly trip to Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Departing from Chennai around 8 am, the plane was scheduled to land at INS Utkrosh, an Indian naval air station in Port Blair. However, shortly after takeoff, the aircraft lost all contact and disappeared from radar screens while flying over the Bay of Bengal.

    The disappearance triggered the launch of India's largest search and rescue mission for a missing plane over the sea by the armed forces. Despite extensive efforts, the Indian Air Force officially declared its inability to locate the missing aircraft on September 15, 2016. In letters to the family members of the 29 individuals on board the An-32 K2743, the Air Force conveyed that it had no choice but to declare those on board as "presumed dead."

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 6:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Pench Tiger Reserve creates history as India's first 'Dark Sky Park'; paves way for stargazing snt

    Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve creates history as India's first 'Dark Sky Park'; paves way for stargazing

    Kerala HC grants bail to 7 SFI activists who waved black flags at Governor in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala HC grants bail to 7 SFI activists who waved black flags at Governor in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: Opposition leader VD Satheesan moves High Court alleging corruption in KFON project rkn

    Kerala: Opposition leader VD Satheesan moves High Court alleging corruption in KFON project

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 17,840 crore Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge (WATCH) AJR

    Atal Setu: PM Modi inaugurates Rs 17,840 crore Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge (WATCH)

    Gearing up for Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration: A timeline of events from 1528 to 2024 snt

    Gearing up for Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration: A timeline of events from 1528 to 2024

    Recent Stories

    cricket Shivam Dube credits MS Dhoni for transformation after stellar return in India vs Afghanistan T20I osf

    Shivam Dube credits MS Dhoni for transformation after stellar return in India vs Afghanistan T20I

    Vietnam Court sends ex Health Minister to jail for 18 years over Covid Test Kits Scam avv

    Vietnam Court sends ex Health Minister to jail for 18 years over Covid Test Kits Scam

    Japan solidifies dominance over Pyongyang, launches intelligence satellite to keep close eye on North Korea avv

    Japan solidifies dominance over Pyongyang, launches intelligence satellite to keep close eye on North Korea

    Jewish students sue Harvard University alleging 'deep-seated' antisemitism snt

    Jewish students sue Harvard University alleging 'deep-seated' antisemitism

    Maharashtra Pench Tiger Reserve creates history as India's first 'Dark Sky Park'; paves way for stargazing snt

    Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve creates history as India's first 'Dark Sky Park'; paves way for stargazing

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon