    'I take my words back': Kangana Ranaut after massive backlash over farm laws remark | WATCH

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut expresses regret over her recent statement advocating for the reinstatement of the three farm laws, a stance that drew criticism from both her party and the opposition. Clarifying that her views were personal and did not reflect the BJP's position, she acknowledged the hurt caused and retracted her statement.

    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut today said she "regrets" her comment that the three farm laws -- that were at the core of the farmers' protest in 2020 -- be brought back. In a video posted on X, Kangana was heard saying, “The media had questioned me on farm laws and I had suggested that the farmers should appeal to the Prime Minister to bring back the laws. However, my remarks have disappointed many.”

    “I should now keep note of the fact that I am no more an actor, but an MP for the BJP, and hence my opinions should be of the party’s and not personal. I regret hurting the sentiments of the people with my remarks, and I take my words back,” she added.

    Kangana captioned the video, “I stand with my party regarding farmers’ laws. Jai Hind.”

    After facing criticism from the party, the BJP MP offered a public apology, and stated, "My remark has disappointed several people."

    "If I have disappointed anyone with my views and words, I am sorry for that. I take my words back," she added, underscoring the collective responsibility of BJP members to stand by the Prime Minister’s judgement.

    This comes a day after Kangana faced criticism from her party and the Opposition over her remarks on farm laws. She argued that the three laws were beneficial for the farmers but were repealed by the Centre in the wake of the protests by farmer groups in some states.

    Ranaut, whose latest film, 'Emergency', is fighting for a censor certificate, has already been reprimanded once by the BJP - last month - over earlier remarks on the farmers' protests. The actor had said that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India during the farmers' protests if strong measures had not been taken by the Centre.

