I believe Lord Ram will forgive us today: PM Modi after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (WATCH)

PM Modi said January 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks the advent of a new era. He said, ” I apologise if we lacked anywhere, but today we have completed everything… I have this faith that today Lord Ram will forgive us.”

Following the historic consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, dismissing concerns of potential discord, stating, "Some would say Ram temple's construction will set off firestorm. They should reconsider as Ram is energy not fire, solution not dispute."

PM Modi expressed profound emotions, declaring, "Hamare Ram Aa Gaye Hain. After centuries of waiting, our Ram has arrived." Speaking to a gathering following the dedication of the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that January 22, 2024, is more than just a date; it signifies the start of a new era.

In a moment of reflection, he humbly apologised to Lord Ram, stating, "Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice, and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Ram will definitely forgive us today."

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged in his speech that the courts had upheld the rule of law in the Ram Janmabhoomi case. PM Modi thanked the Supreme Court for its landmark decision, saying, "There were doubts about Ram's existence. The temple was constructed in compliance with the law, and our court made sure that justice was served."

He went on to urge the nation to strive for greatness, stating, "We have to now lay the foundation of India of the next 1,000 years; We take pledge to build a capable, grand, divine India from this moment." He conveyed a sense of fulfilment and joy at the opening of the temple as he proclaimed, "Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in the tent."