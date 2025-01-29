Hyderabad: Woman doctor attempts suicide in selfie video over harassment by husband, in-laws; Admitted (WATCH)

First Published Jan 29, 2025, 6:05 PM IST

In a shocking incident from Hyderabad, Dr Praneetha Reddy, a woman doctor, attempted suicide after allegedly enduring severe harassment from her husband and in-laws. The 32-year-old gynaecologist, currently working at Fernandez Hospital, posted a tearful selfie video describing the emotional and physical abuse she had been facing. In the video, Praneetha expressed her distress and explained how she had been unable to cope with the ongoing mistreatment from her family. She then took the extreme step of consuming pills in a bid to end her life.

The disturbing incident took place on Tuesday, which also happened to be Praneetha’s birthday. After ingesting the pills, she was rushed to Jeevan Hospital in Karmanghat for medical treatment, where she is currently in a critical condition. Doctors have not yet confirmed the exact status of her health, but it is understood that she is undergoing intensive care.

Praneetha, who had been married to Sikindar Reddy, a software professional, since 2018, had been facing constant marital issues. The couple, who initially lived in the United States, returned to Hyderabad in 2021 and settled in the Champapet Press Colony. They have a four-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Viha. Family sources revealed that despite multiple attempts to resolve the conflicts, including visits to the Saroornagar police station, the couple's relationship had only worsened.

The situation took a turn for the worse when Sikindar Reddy left the house, leaving Praneetha alone with her daughter and mother. The harassment from her in-laws allegedly escalated during this period, with frequent arguments and emotional abuse. Praneetha’s family members claim that the in-laws, who live in the upper portion of the house, were particularly cruel.

On Monday night, after yet another heated argument, Praneetha reportedly went to the Saroornagar police station to file a complaint against her in-laws. However, her family alleges that the police inspector, instead of addressing her concerns, dismissed them with unsolicited advice, questioning why she was still living with her in-laws and suggesting she might consider living separately.

Feeling helpless and unsupported by both her family and the authorities, Praneetha’s mental state deteriorated, leading her to attempt suicide the following day. The selfie video, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked widespread outrage, with many demanding justice for Praneetha.

In the video, Praneetha spoke about the injustice she had endured and expressed her sorrow that no one had come to her aid. Her family members are now calling for legal action against her mother-in-law and other relatives involved in the harassment.

Following the incident, Praneetha’s relatives gathered outside the Saroornagar police station in protest. They voiced their anger at the police’s handling of the situation and demanded that those responsible for Praneetha’s emotional suffering be held accountable.

