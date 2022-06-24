Now, Hyderabad's traffic control become hi-tech; 334 AI-based signals to be installed

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has implemented new Adaptive Traffic Signal Control (ATSC) systems that modify the colours of traffic signals based on real-time traffic data. Some of the benefits of the planned project are enhanced travel time dependability, shorter wait times at intersections, reduced city-wide congestion, fewer stops, lower emissions, and improved road safety.

    The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has deployed new Adaptive Traffic Signal Control (ATSC) systems that modify traffic signal colours based on real-time traffic data in an effort to enhance traffic movement at the city's main crossroads. The civic body stated that it will install 334 traffic signals around the city, including 212 Hyderabad Traffic Integrated Management System (HTRIMS).

    During the current fiscal year, civic officials plan to install 96 Adapted Traffic Signal Control (ATSC) and 70 signals utilising the Pelican system. Because of new flyover projects, U-turn installation, and other traffic efforts, the initial aim of deploying 384 new signals around the city, comprising 234 HTRIMS and 150 ATSCs, has been reduced to 334 signals with 212 HTRIMS and 122 ATSCs.

    The HTRIMS will allow traffic officers to manage signals remotely from the control centre, whereas the ATSC will employ AI for automated signals. The ATSC system enhances traffic flow along important metropolitan corridors by decreasing delays using a mix of local and network-level optimization. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing created the novel adaptive control method called as Composite Signal Control Strategy. It modifies the cycle duration, green splits, and offsets to better coordinate with other junctions to manage real-time traffic in an area.

    The 94 Pelican signals with push-button capabilities provide safe pedestrian crossing across the busy pedestrian stage. These signals are placed at strategic areas such as hospitals, colleges/schools, and commercial public spaces with heavy pedestrian traffic. Some of the benefits of the planned project are enhanced travel time dependability, shorter wait times at intersections, reduced city-wide congestion, fewer stops, lower emissions, and improved road safety.

