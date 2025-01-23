Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reports rising exodus of Hindus from Sindh over violence & discrimination

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan's report highlights the alarming exodus of Hindus from Sindh due to violence, discrimination, economic struggles, and climate change, urging government action to protect this vulnerable minority.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 7:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 7:20 PM IST

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has shed light on the alarming exodus of Hindus from Sindh, Pakistan, driven by violence, discrimination, economic struggles, and climate change. A fact-finding study, Exodus: Is the Hindu Community Leaving Sindh?, reveals the state's failure to protect this vulnerable minority, forcing many Hindu families to migrate to India and other countries.

The HRCP chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt stressed the underreporting of violence and discrimination against Hindu communities in Sindh, emphasizing the significant social and emotional costs of migration. Extortion by criminal gangs targeting upper-caste Hindu families has also been linked to the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

The report also underscores the specific threats faced by Hindu women, including abductions, forced conversions, and underage marriages. There is a pressing need for the government to take urgent action to address these issues.

To address the crisis, the report recommends collecting credible data on the migration of Hindus from Sindh, deploying specialized law enforcement units to high-risk areas, and strengthening legislation against forced conversions and child marriages.

The HRCP's findings echo the concerns of Pakistani Hindu migrants in India, who have faced similar challenges in their homeland. HRCP also mentioned journalist Sohail Sangi urging both the Sindh and federal governments to take immediate action, better Hindu representation in police forces, and consistent dialogue with local Hindu communities to create a safer environment.

