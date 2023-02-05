Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hum Adanike Hain Kaun' series: Congress to ask three questions daily to PM Modi

    The Congress party on Sunday said that it will ask three questions a day related to Adani issue to the Prime Minister under the series named 'Hum Adanike Hai Kaun'.  Read all details here.

    Hum Adanike Hain Kaun series Congress to ask three questions daily to PM Modi details here gcw
    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday hit out against the Modi government over the ongoing Adani row accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining 'eloquent silence' on the issue. The Congress has chosen to ask the Modi administration three questions over the matter as part of the "Hum Adanike Hai Kaun" series. The Congress has previously claimed that the Opposition was not permitted to call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the Adani-Hindenburg situation.

    Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "The eloquent silence of the PM on the Adani MahaMegaScam has forced us to start a series, HAHK-Hum Adanike Hain Kaun. We will be posing 3 questions to the PM daily beginning today. Here are the first three. Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantriji."

    On the other hand, the Congress party wrote in Hindi: "PM Modi's friend Adani is accused of world's biggest scam. But PM Modi is silent in this whole matter. No investigation, no action. The Congress is going to hold a countrywide protest tomorrow (6 February) against this silence of the Modi government. Keep the answer ready, the public is coming."

    On January 24, a report by the US-based Hindenburg Research appeared, asserting that the Adani Group had weak economic fundamentals and was, among other things, engaged in stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The revelation sparked a sell-off of all Adani Group firms' shares.

