How to apply for birth certificate online in India: Step-by-step process explained
Need a birth certificate? Apply online easily with a simple process. Follow this step-by-step guide to register, upload documents, and get your birth certificate hassle-free.
If you are an adult and you still do not have a birth certificate, you are not alone. Many people find themselves needing one for official purposes but are unsure of the application process. The good news is that obtaining a birth certificate is a straightforward process. This article will help you navigate the steps smoothly.
Why a Birth Certificate is Essential:
A birth certificate is a crucial document required for identity verification. It is often needed for:
- Applying for a passport
- School admissions
- Government services
- Legal documentation
If you haven't applied for one yet, now is the time to get started.
An Overview of the Application Process:
The birth certificate application process is simple and requires a nominal fee of Rs 20. However, late applications may attract additional charges.
Steps to Applying Online:
Step 1: Visit the Official Website:
Go to CRSORGI.gov.in to begin the application process.
Step 2: Sign Up:
Click on the "Sign Up" option. Enter your username, mobile number, and email ID.
You will be redirected to a portal based on your state (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, etc.). Click on the appropriate link.
Step 3: Register on the State Portal:
Click "Sign Up" again. Fill in details like name, last name, gender, and date of birth. Click "Next" to proceed.
Step 4: Enter Address Details:
Provide your complete address, including:
- State
- District
- Sub-district
- Village/Town
- Pincode
- Building and house number
- Street name
- Click "Next" once completed.
Step 5: Provide Aadhaar and Nationality Information:
Enter your Aadhaar number and select nationality. Tick the acknowledgment box and click "Next." Enter your mobile number to receive an OTP for verification.
Step 6: Verify Email ID:
After entering the OTP, provide your email ID. Click "Skip and Register" to proceed to the login page.
Step 7: Log In:
Enter your registered mobile number and captcha. Receive and enter an OTP to access your account.
Step 8: Report the Birth:
Click the three-line menu on the top right. Select "Birth" and choose "Report Birth."
Starting the Registration Process
Step 1: Fill in Birth Details:
Select the state where the birth occurred (e.g., Uttar Pradesh). Choose a default language (English) and, optionally, Hindi. The date of registration will be automatically generated.
Step 2: Enter Child's Information:
Provide the date and time of birth. Select gender. If the child's Aadhaar number is available, enter it.
Step 3: Name Entry:
If the child's name is not finalized, tick the appropriate box. Otherwise, enter the first and last name.
Step 4: Enter Parent's Information:
Provide the father's details (name, last name, Aadhaar number, email, mobile number). Provide the mother's details similarly.
Step 5: Fill in Address Details:
Select "In India" as the address location. Enter the parents' address or tick "Copy Parent's Address" if applicable.
Step 6: Select Birthplace:
Choose the place of birth (e.g., hospital, home, etc.). Select the state, district, and sub-district. If selecting a town, provide ward details.
Step 7: Choose Registration Unit:
Select the "Registration Unit" and hospital name. If the hospital is not listed, manually enter its name.
Providing Statistical Information
Fill in details such as:
- Parent's residential addresses (if different from each other).
- Religion, education, and occupation of the father.
- Health details of the mother at the time of birth.
- Number of children the mother has before this birth.
- Delivery details (hospital type, method of delivery, baby’s birth weight, pregnancy duration).
Uploading Required Documents
You will need to upload the following documents (each under 8MB):
- Hospital discharge slip
- Proof of identity (PAN card, Aadhaar, etc.)
- Government-authorized birth certificate approval
- Click "Next" to preview your application.
Final Submission & Payment
Review all details carefully. Submit the application. Pay the Rs 20 fee (late applications may incur penalties).