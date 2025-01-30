How to apply for birth certificate online in India: Step-by-step process explained

Need a birth certificate? Apply online easily with a simple process. Follow this step-by-step guide to register, upload documents, and get your birth certificate hassle-free.

If you are an adult and you still do not have a birth certificate, you are not alone. Many people find themselves needing one for official purposes but are unsure of the application process. The good news is that obtaining a birth certificate is a straightforward process. This article will help you navigate the steps smoothly.

Why a Birth Certificate is Essential:

A birth certificate is a crucial document required for identity verification. It is often needed for:

Applying for a passport

School admissions

Government services

Legal documentation

If you haven't applied for one yet, now is the time to get started.

An Overview of the Application Process:

The birth certificate application process is simple and requires a nominal fee of Rs 20. However, late applications may attract additional charges.

Steps to Applying Online:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website:

Go to CRSORGI.gov.in to begin the application process.

Step 2: Sign Up:

Click on the "Sign Up" option. Enter your username, mobile number, and email ID.

You will be redirected to a portal based on your state (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, etc.). Click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Register on the State Portal:

Click "Sign Up" again. Fill in details like name, last name, gender, and date of birth. Click "Next" to proceed.

Step 4: Enter Address Details:

Provide your complete address, including:

State

District

Sub-district

Village/Town

Pincode

Building and house number

Street name

Click "Next" once completed.

Step 5: Provide Aadhaar and Nationality Information:

Enter your Aadhaar number and select nationality. Tick the acknowledgment box and click "Next." Enter your mobile number to receive an OTP for verification.

Step 6: Verify Email ID:

After entering the OTP, provide your email ID. Click "Skip and Register" to proceed to the login page.

Step 7: Log In:

Enter your registered mobile number and captcha. Receive and enter an OTP to access your account.

Step 8: Report the Birth:

Click the three-line menu on the top right. Select "Birth" and choose "Report Birth."

Starting the Registration Process

Step 1: Fill in Birth Details:

Select the state where the birth occurred (e.g., Uttar Pradesh). Choose a default language (English) and, optionally, Hindi. The date of registration will be automatically generated.

Step 2: Enter Child's Information:

Provide the date and time of birth. Select gender. If the child's Aadhaar number is available, enter it.

Step 3: Name Entry:

If the child's name is not finalized, tick the appropriate box. Otherwise, enter the first and last name.

Step 4: Enter Parent's Information:

Provide the father's details (name, last name, Aadhaar number, email, mobile number). Provide the mother's details similarly.

Step 5: Fill in Address Details:

Select "In India" as the address location. Enter the parents' address or tick "Copy Parent's Address" if applicable.

Step 6: Select Birthplace:

Choose the place of birth (e.g., hospital, home, etc.). Select the state, district, and sub-district. If selecting a town, provide ward details.

Step 7: Choose Registration Unit:

Select the "Registration Unit" and hospital name. If the hospital is not listed, manually enter its name.

Providing Statistical Information

Fill in details such as:

Parent's residential addresses (if different from each other).

Religion, education, and occupation of the father.

Health details of the mother at the time of birth.

Number of children the mother has before this birth.

Delivery details (hospital type, method of delivery, baby’s birth weight, pregnancy duration).

Uploading Required Documents

You will need to upload the following documents (each under 8MB):

Hospital discharge slip

Proof of identity (PAN card, Aadhaar, etc.)

Government-authorized birth certificate approval

Click "Next" to preview your application.

Final Submission & Payment

Review all details carefully. Submit the application. Pay the Rs 20 fee (late applications may incur penalties).

