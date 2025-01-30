How to apply for birth certificate online in India: Step-by-step process explained

Need a birth certificate? Apply online easily with a simple process. Follow this step-by-step guide to register, upload documents, and get your birth certificate hassle-free.

If you are an adult and you still do not have a birth certificate, you are not alone. Many people find themselves needing one for official purposes but are unsure of the application process. The good news is that obtaining a birth certificate is a straightforward process. This article will help you navigate the steps smoothly.

Why a Birth Certificate is Essential:

A birth certificate is a crucial document required for identity verification. It is often needed for:

  • Applying for a passport
  • School admissions
  • Government services
  • Legal documentation

If you haven't applied for one yet, now is the time to get started.

An Overview of the Application Process:

The birth certificate application process is simple and requires a nominal fee of Rs 20. However, late applications may attract additional charges.

Steps to Applying Online:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website:

Go to CRSORGI.gov.in to begin the application process.

Step 2: Sign Up:

Click on the "Sign Up" option. Enter your username, mobile number, and email ID.

You will be redirected to a portal based on your state (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, etc.). Click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Register on the State Portal:

Click "Sign Up" again. Fill in details like name, last name, gender, and date of birth. Click "Next" to proceed.

Step 4: Enter Address Details:

Provide your complete address, including:

  • State
  • District
  • Sub-district
  • Village/Town
  • Pincode
  • Building and house number
  • Street name
  • Click "Next" once completed.

Step 5: Provide Aadhaar and Nationality Information:

Enter your Aadhaar number and select nationality. Tick the acknowledgment box and click "Next." Enter your mobile number to receive an OTP for verification.

Step 6: Verify Email ID:

After entering the OTP, provide your email ID. Click "Skip and Register" to proceed to the login page.

Step 7: Log In:

Enter your registered mobile number and captcha. Receive and enter an OTP to access your account.

Step 8: Report the Birth:

Click the three-line menu on the top right. Select "Birth" and choose "Report Birth."

Starting the Registration Process

Step 1: Fill in Birth Details:

Select the state where the birth occurred (e.g., Uttar Pradesh). Choose a default language (English) and, optionally, Hindi. The date of registration will be automatically generated.

Step 2: Enter Child's Information:

Provide the date and time of birth. Select gender. If the child's Aadhaar number is available, enter it.

Step 3: Name Entry:

If the child's name is not finalized, tick the appropriate box. Otherwise, enter the first and last name.

Step 4: Enter Parent's Information:

Provide the father's details (name, last name, Aadhaar number, email, mobile number). Provide the mother's details similarly.

Step 5: Fill in Address Details:

Select "In India" as the address location. Enter the parents' address or tick "Copy Parent's Address" if applicable.

Step 6: Select Birthplace:

Choose the place of birth (e.g., hospital, home, etc.). Select the state, district, and sub-district. If selecting a town, provide ward details.

Step 7: Choose Registration Unit:

Select the "Registration Unit" and hospital name. If the hospital is not listed, manually enter its name.

Providing Statistical Information

Fill in details such as:

  • Parent's residential addresses (if different from each other).
  • Religion, education, and occupation of the father.
  • Health details of the mother at the time of birth.
  • Number of children the mother has before this birth.
  • Delivery details (hospital type, method of delivery, baby’s birth weight, pregnancy duration).

Uploading Required Documents

You will need to upload the following documents (each under 8MB):

  • Hospital discharge slip
  • Proof of identity (PAN card, Aadhaar, etc.)
  • Government-authorized birth certificate approval
  • Click "Next" to preview your application.

Final Submission & Payment

Review all details carefully. Submit the application. Pay the Rs 20 fee (late applications may incur penalties).

