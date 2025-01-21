How to apply for an Indian Voter ID Card: Complete online/offline guide

A Voter ID card is essential for participating in Indian elections. It not only allows you to exercise your right to vote but also serves as official identification for various government services. Learn how to apply for this card, make corrections, and other important information here.

To participate in elections that uphold Indian democracy, voters must register their names on the electoral roll. The ID card issued after registration is not only essential for exercising the right to vote but also serves as official identification for various government services. Here’s a complete guide on how to apply for this card and make corrections.

What is a Voter ID Card?

The Voter ID card, also known as the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), is issued by the Election Commission of India to all eligible Indian citizens. Its primary purpose is to enhance the accuracy of the electoral roll and prevent cases of electoral fraud. Moreover, the card serves as proof of identity for eligible voters during elections. Commonly referred to as the Election Card, Voter Card, or Voter Identity Card, it plays a crucial role in the democratic process.

A Voter ID card is also a recognized personal identity document issued by the government of India. It contains the following details:

Unique serial number

Photograph of the cardholder

State/National emblem with hologram

Cardholder’s name

Cardholder’s father’s or husband’s name

Gender

Date of birth

Cardholder’s residential address

Additionally, the signature of the issuing officer, known as the Electoral Registration Officer, is printed on the back of the card.

How to Apply for a Voter ID Card Online

To apply for a Voter ID card online, follow these steps:

Visit the official Voter Services portal or click on this link: https://voters.eci.gov.in/.

Click on ‘Register’ to create a login account.

Under ‘Indian Citizen Voters’, enter your mobile number after completing the captcha verification. Click ‘Continue’. Once logged in, select ‘Fill Form 6’ and provide the required information.

Upload all the necessary documents, including a recent photograph.

Click ‘Submit’ to complete your application.

How to Apply Offline for a Voter ID Card

Applying offline for a Voter ID card is straightforward. Here's how:

Fill out two copies of Form 6, which are available free of charge at the offices of Polling Station Level Officers or Electoral Registration Officers/Assistant Electoral Registration Officers.

Submit the completed forms along with the required documents to the Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer. You can also send the documents by post to the Polling Station Level Officer.

For any queries, contact the helpline at 1950.

What is the EPIC Number on the Voter ID Card?

The EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number is a unique alphanumeric identifier issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). It serves as proof of identity for Indian citizens aged 18 and above, enabling them to vote in elections. The EPIC number is printed above the photograph on the Voter ID card.

How to Find the EPIC Number Online

To find your EPIC number online:

Visit the official Voters Service Portal.

Click on 'Search Electoral Roll'.

Fill in the required details under 'Search EPIC,' 'Search by Details,' or 'Search by Mobile'.

Enter the captcha code and click 'Search'.

A list of names will appear, from which you can locate your EPIC number.

Documents Required for a Voter ID Card

When applying for a Voter ID card, you must submit the following documents:

Proof of identity (e.g., Aadhaar card, PAN card)

Proof of address (e.g., utility bill, rent agreement)

Photograph

Eligibility Criteria for a Voter ID Card

Must be an Indian citizen.

Must be at least 18 years of age.

Must have a permanent address in the polling booth area where they intend to register.

Should not be disqualified for any reason.

Note: Simply possessing a Voter ID card is not enough to vote. Your name must also appear on the electoral roll.

How to Check Voter ID Card Application Status Online

To track the status of your application:

Visit the website https://www.nvsp.in/.

Click on 'Track Application Status'.

Enter your registered mobile number, email ID, or EPIC number.

Verify the OTP sent to your mobile number, then click 'Track Status' to view the details.

How to Verify a Voter ID Card

You can verify your Voter ID card by:

Visiting the official National Voter Services Portal.

Clicking on 'Search in Electoral Roll'.

Providing personal details or the EPIC number to check your entry in the voter list.

How to Download a Voter ID Card Using the EPIC Number

Visit the Election Commission of India portal at voterportal.eci.gov.in.

Create an account.

Select 'e-EPIC Download' from the homepage.

Enter your EPIC number or registered mobile number.

Verify the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Click 'Download EPIC online' to complete the process.

Note: If your mobile number is different from the one on record, complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process before downloading the Voter ID card.

How to Download a Voter ID Card Using the Voter Helpline App

Download the Voter Helpline App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Click on 'Personal Vault'.

Enter your mobile number, password, and OTP.

Click 'Login', and your e-EPIC card will appear on the screen.

Click 'Download' to save the card.

Forms for Voter ID Card Applications

Depending on your requirement, you may need to fill out the following forms:

Form 6: For a new Voter ID card or constituency change.

Form 6A: For NRIs to apply for a Voter ID card.

Form 8: To correct personal details like name, photo, age, or date of birth.

Form 8A: To change the address within the same constituency.

Form 7: To add or remove a name from the voter list.

Form 6B: For linking the EPIC number with Aadhaar.

Form M: For Kashmiri migrants to vote at specific polling stations in Delhi, Jammu, or Udhampur.

Form 12C: For Kashmiri migrants voting via postal ballots.

What to Do If You Haven't Received Your Voter ID Card

If your Voter ID verification process is delayed or you haven't received your card after completing the application, visit the District Election Office (DEO) with your Aadhaar number for assistance.

How to Upload a Voter ID Card in DigiLocker

Download your e-EPIC card via the Voter Helpline App or Voter Service Portal.

Upload the PDF of the e-EPIC card to DigiLocker for secure access.

Eligibility to Apply for a Voter ID Card

To apply for a Voter ID card, the applicant must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Be of sound mind.

Not have a criminal record or be declared financially bankrupt.

Submit Form 6 with the necessary documents.

Ensure that all details provided (e.g., name, date of birth, and address) are correct and legally valid.

What to Do if You Lose Your Voter ID Card Accidentally?

When submitting Form 6 at the official website or a nearby election office, you must provide the reference number given to you along with other required details.

Select the 'Status Tracking' option.

Your updated application status will appear.

You will receive your Voter ID card within 30 days from the date of online application.

Who Issues a Digital Voter ID Card?

The Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card (e-EPIC) was introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on National Voters Day, celebrated on January 25, 2021.

It is similar to the e-Aadhaar card and is available in PDF format.

The card cannot be edited.

Individuals can download duplicate cards by paying a fee of ₹25 if they lose their original Voter ID card.

Can I Vote Without a Voter ID Card?

To vote in India, an individual must be registered as a voter, either offline or online through the Election Commission's website. If already registered, voting is allowed even without a Voter ID card, provided any of the following documents are submitted:

PAN Card

Aadhaar Card

Proof of address with the applicant's photograph (issued by the Department of Posts, Government of India)

Smart card issued by the Registrar General of India under the National Population Register

Pension order with photograph

MNREGA job card

Health insurance smart card (Ministry of Labour scheme)

Official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs, and MLCs

Government-issued identity card for senior citizens

How to Change from an Old Voter ID Card to a New One?

To transition to the new e-EPIC Voter ID card, log in to the National Voter Service Portal using your username and password. Download the e-EPIC and complete your registration.

How to Correct Details in the Voter ID Card?

For corrections, visit the National Voter Service Portal (NVSP) or the nearest election office and follow these steps:

Log in using your username and password.

Fill out Form 8.

Submit it with supporting documents.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will process your application.

NRI Voter ID Card

Can NRIs apply for a Voter ID card?

Yes, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can vote and apply for a Voter ID card online or offline.

Steps for Online Application:

Visit the NVSP website.

Click on Apply online for overseas voter registration.

Fill out and submit Form 6A.

NRIs must not hold citizenship in any other country and must be 18 years of age as of January 1 of the application year.

Steps for Offline Application:

Fill out the application form.

Submit it to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) with self-attested documents.

Upon successful verification, the ERO will inform you of the status.

Voter ID Card Correction in the Voter List

To correct details in the voter list:

Visit the NVSP.

Click on the Correct entries in the voter list option.

Highlight the corrections and upload relevant documents.

Submit the documents to the Chief Electoral Officer or the nearest election office.

The updated Voter ID card will be sent to your registered address.

Details on a Voter ID Card

The Voter ID card includes:

Hologram sticker

Serial number

Cardholder’s photograph, name, parent/spouse’s name, gender, and address

Signature of the issuing officer

Uses of a Voter ID Card

Confirms personal identity.

Acknowledges the cardholder as a registered voter.

Prevents multiple voting through unique identification features.

Serves as proof of identity for non-permanent address holders.

Importance of a Voter ID Card

Proof of Identity: Accepted at government offices, insurance companies, banks, etc.

Voting: Mandatory for participation in elections if the individual is a registered voter.

State Registration: Facilitates registration in a new state's voter list after relocation.

Simplifies Voting: Ensures a streamlined process for the world's largest democracy.

Fraud Prevention: Helps identify and prevent electoral fraud.

FAQs on Voter ID Cards

Can new applicants track their application status via SMS?

No, status tracking is only available on the NVSP or state Election Commission websites.

What is the validity of e-EPIC?

If no corrections are made, it remains valid for life.

What is NSVP?

NSVP stands for National Voter Service Portal, an online platform for Voter ID services.

How long does it take to get a Voter ID card?

It takes about 5-7 weeks.

How can I change my address or constituency?

Submit Form 8A online or at the nearest election office.

Latest Videos