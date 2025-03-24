How to apply for an arms license in India: Rules and process explained

Read Full Article

How to Apply for gun License in India : Obtaining a gun license in India is not straightforward and comes with several restrictions. It is primarily granted for essential reasons such as self-defense, sports, and crop protection. To acquire a gun license, you must submit specific documents, followed by various investigations. Let's explore these aspects in detail.

1. Required Documents for Application



An individual seeking a gun license must submit the following documents to the relevant authorities:

- Proof of Identity

- Income Tax Certificate

- Proof of Address

- Professional Details

- Bank Account Statement

- Audit Report

- Asset List

- Mental Health Certificate

- Copy of Police FIR detailing the threat

2. What Investigations Are Conducted?

Upon receiving applications, the district office initiates various investigations. This includes gathering details about the applicant's reason for wanting to purchase a gun and the threats they face. Additionally, if there are any existing criminal or civil complaints against the applicant, the gun license will be denied.

3. How to Renew?

A gun license must be renewed every three years. To extend the license after this period, a certificate of good conduct from the police is required. Similarly, the gun must be purchased within three months of receiving permission to obtain the license.

4. How Many Guns and Bullets Can Be Used?

A person with a gun license can possess a maximum of three guns. For purchasing bullets, up to 100 bullets are allowed per year. The licensed individual bears full responsibility for when and how the gun or bullets are used.

5. How to Surrender the Gun?

Those who have been granted permission can keep the gun only in a specific state. When traveling to other states, police permission is necessary. There are also procedures for surrendering the gun when traveling abroad. Those who wish to permanently surrender the gun must surrender the license obtained for it at the police station. After that, a certificate for the same must be obtained.

