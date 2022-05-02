Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How about a Uniform Education System, HC asks Centre, Delhi govt

    The petitioner claims that the CBSE, ISCE, and state boards have separate syllabuses and curricula, which is in violation of Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, and 21A of the Constitution.

    New Delhi, First Published May 2, 2022, 7:38 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Monday requested the Centre's and city government's response to a petition for the implementation of a uniform education system for students up to class 12, which would include a standard syllabus and curriculum in the mother tongue. A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi also sought a response from the Central Board of Secondary Education and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations while issuing notice on the plea filed by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhayay.

    The bench stated that the counter the counter-affidavit should represent the policy that the respondent has adopted and intends to adopt in light of the Supreme Court's judgement (on standard syllabus). The petitioner claims that the CBSE, ISCE, and state boards have separate syllabuses and curricula, which is in violation of Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A of the Constitution and that the right to education implies the right to equal education.

    The petitioner has stated that the syllabus and curriculum are standard for all entrance examinations, i.e., JEE, BITSAT, NEET, MAT, NET, NDA, CU-CET, CLAT, AILET, SET, KVPY, NEST, PO, SCRA, NIFT, AIEED, NATA, CEPT, etc. But the syllabus and curriculum of CBSE, ICSE, and the State Board are completely different. Thus, students don't get an equal opportunity in the spirit of Articles 14–16.

    As per the petition, a common syllabus and curriculum in the mother tongue will not only achieve the code of a common culture, remove disparities and discriminatory values, but also enhance virtues and improve quality of life, elevate thoughts, and advance the constitutional goal of an equal society.

    However, the petitioner has alleged that school mafias don't wish for a 'One Nation-One Education Board,' coaching mafias don't desire a 'One Nation-One Syllabus,' and book mafias don't want NCERT books in all schools, he added.

    The petitioner stated that a common syllabus and curriculum are essential for all because children's rights should not be limited to only free and compulsory education, but also include equal and quality education without regard to the social-economic background. The case would be heard again on August 30.

