Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hotline to safe houses: CJI's directives to Centre, states to ensure no discriminate against queer community

    The top court’s five-judge constitution bench directed the Centre and the states to ensure that queer people are not discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation. CJI DY Chandrachud stated his directions to end discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community. Here's what he said: 

    Hotline to safe houses CJI directives to Centre states UTs to ensure no discriminate against queer community gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    The Supreme Court is reading out its verdict on whether same-sex marriages should be legally recognised in India. A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha had reserved its verdict on the matter.

    While reading out verdict, CJI DY Chandrachud stated his directions to end discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community. Here's what he said: 

    The Union government, governments of states and Union Territories are directed to ensure that:

    1. The queer community is not discriminated against. 

    2. There is no discrimination in access to goods and services.

    Also Read | Supreme Court recognises queer couples' right, stops short of legalising same-sex marriage

    3. Sensitise the public about queer rights.

    4. Create a hotline for the queer community.

    5. Create safe houses for queer couples.

    6. Ensure inter-sex children are not forced to undergo operations. No person shall be forced to undergo any hormonal therapy. 

     

    Same-sex marriage: SC strikes down CARA regulations, open adoption to queer and unmarried couples

    7. There shall be no harassment to queer community by summoning them to police station solely to enquire about their sexual identity.

    8. Police should not force queer persons to return to their natal family; and

    9. Police should conduct a preliminary enquiry before registering an FIR against a queer couple over their relationship.

    Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud stated that unmarried couples, including LGBT couples, can jointly adopt a child and noted that the freedom to form a partnership cannot be denied based on one's sexual orientation. He stated that it would be discriminatory for the government to presume that only heterosexual couples are capable of becoming excellent parents.

    CJI on same-sex marriage: Right to enter into union cannot be restricted on basis of sexual orientation

    The Chief Justice stated that the Juvenile Justice Act does not prohibit single couples from adopting, and the Union of India has not demonstrated that adopting is in the child's best interest. The Chief Justice was referring to the Central Adoption Resource Authority's (CARA) adoption standards. Justice Chandrachud declared, "Therefore, CARA has overreached its jurisdiction in prohibiting unmarried couples."

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man dies by falling into pit on National Highway in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Man dies by falling into pit on National Highway in Alappuzha

    Supreme Court recognises queer couples' right, stops short of legalising same-sex marriage AJR

    Supreme Court recognises queer couples' right, stops short of legalising same-sex marriage

    Bengaluru protestors form human chain at MG Road seeking India's support Palestine in Israel-Hamas conflict vkp

    Bengaluru protestors form human chain at MG Road seeking India's support to Palestine in Israel-Hamas conflict

    Kerala: Kannur bags first medal at State School Sports Meet rkn

    Kerala: Kannur bags first medal at State School Sports Meet

    CJI Chandrachud on Same Sex Marriage Right to enter into union cannot be restricted on basis of sexual orientation gcw

    CJI on same-sex marriage: Right to enter into union cannot be restricted on basis of sexual orientation

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Adam Zampa's focus on wickets over economy: A key strategy for Australia in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Adam Zampa's focus on wickets over economy: A key strategy for Australia in the mega event

    Kerala: Man dies by falling into pit on National Highway in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Man dies by falling into pit on National Highway in Alappuzha

    The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor Khan's film poster looks intense; read on RBA

    'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor Khan's film poster looks intense; read on

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal, Abhishek Kumar indulge in verbal fight, here's what happened next RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal, Abhishek Kumar indulge in verbal fight, here's what happened next

    Lose weight NOW: 7 benefits of garlic for losing weight RBA EAI

    Lose weight NOW: 7 benefits of garlic for losing weight

    Recent Videos

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon