    Hotel in Kerala charges Rs 100 for 'Sambar'; locks up tourists when questioned

    The hotel owner locked the tourists inside the room for questioning the price of Rs 100 for the 'sambar' served along with the 'dosa' at the hotel. 

    Hotel in Kerala charges Rs 100 for 'Sambar'; locks up tourists when questioned
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Nedumkandam, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

    A hotel owner in Nedunkandam at Kerala's Idukki district locked up tourists in a room after the latter argued with him for charging an exorbitant price for the food eaten there. 

    The hotel owner locked the tourists inside the room for questioning the price of Rs 100 for the 'sambar' served along with the 'dosa' at the hotel. 

    The group of six tourists from Kottayam who had visited the historical site of Ramakkalmedu had booked a room in a hotel in Kombamukku panchayat in the district. On Saturday morning, after breakfast, the group checked their bill and were astonished to see Rs 100 charged per person for 'sambar' alone. 

    An argument broke out after the group questioned the hotel management about the inflated bill. The situation went out of control when the hotel owner locked the travellers inside the room. One of the tourists recorded the dispute on his mobile phone. The tourists were released only after the police intervened. 

    The police then talked to the hotel owner and the tourists and settled the matter. Officials from the Hotel and Restaurants Association and the Homestay Resort Association also intervened in the matter. Once the issue with the bill was finally resolved, the tourists left the hotel.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
