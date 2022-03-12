Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2022: What is Lathmar holi? Here is everything you need to know

    First Published Mar 12, 2022, 5:55 PM IST

    On Holi, people normally play with Gulal and apply colour to each other, but in Uttar Pradesh's Barsana and Nandgaon, this auspicious holiday is celebrated a little differently, with people playing 'Lathmar Holi.' 

    Holi 2022 is almost approaching, and we can definitely feel the excitement in the air. Holi will be celebrated on March 18 this year. Every year during the Purnima Tithi of Phalguna Month, the festival of colours is celebrated.

    On this day, people normally play with Gulal and apply colour to each other, but in Uttar Pradesh's Barsana and Nandgaon, this auspicious holiday is celebrated a little differently, with people playing 'Lathmar Holi.'

    Lathmar Holi, which literally translates to "sticks and colours," lives true to its name in every way.
     

    Holi celebrations begin a week before the traditional Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Nandgaon and Barsana. Lathmar Holi celebrations will begin on March 11, 2022 this year.
     

    Also Read | Holi 2022: Gujiya to Thandai, 9 delicious sweets items to lit up your party

    Lathmar Holi is mostly celebrated in the Uttar Pradesh cities of Barsana and Nandgaon, which are located near Mathura. According to common Hindu beliefs, the Lathmar Holi festival stretches back to the period of the holy pair Radha Krishna. 

    Women used to beat males from Nandagaon (Lord Sri Krishna's residence) with sticks when they travelled to Barsana, Radha Rani's home, a week before Holi. Men generally carry a shield to defend themselves from all the bashing. The celebrations take place on the huge site of the Radha Rani temple in Barsana, which is considered to be the country's sole temple devoted to Radha.

    Also Read | Holi 2022: Know how 'Festival of Colours' is celebrated across different Indian states

    According to popular Hindu beliefs, the festival is a recreation of a famous Hindu legend in which Lord Krishna used to tease Radha and her friends when he visited Radha's town Barsana to meet her, and Radha and her friends responded by taking offence at his advances and driving him out of Barsana by throwing flowers at him.

    Also Read | Holi 2022: Stylish outfits for women to rock your colourful party

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Do you have diabetes? Here are some tips to ensure healthy Blood Sugar levels RCB

    Do you have diabetes? Here are some tips to ensure healthy Blood Sugar levels

    World Kidney Day 2022: Interesting facts about your kidneys; expert advice on how to keep them happy RCB

    World Kidney Day 2022: Interesting facts about your kidneys; expert advice on how to keep them happy

    Meet Kisbu from Kerala, who turned model from balloon seller RCB

    Meet Kisbu from Kerala, who turned model from balloon seller

    Postpartum depression: Know the signs, causes, ways to deal and more RCB

    Postpartum depression: Know the signs, causes, ways to deal and more

    Women Day 2022: Here are some best workout for women

    Women's Day 2022: Here are some best workout for women

    Recent Stories

    BAFTA Awards 2022: Where and when you can watch 75th BAFTA Awards in India? RCB

    BAFTA Awards 2022: Where and when you can watch 75th BAFTA Awards in India?

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Fans to be allowed inside the stadium for final-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Fans to be allowed inside the stadium for final

    Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru unites India with Caribbean nations to save soil-dnm

    Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru unites India with Caribbean nations to save soil

    Adhir Chowdhury slams Mamata Banerjee over her remark on Congress calls her mad person gcw

    Adhir Chowdhury slams Mamata Banerjee over her remark on Congress, calls her 'mad person'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB announces Faf du Plessis as new skipper-ayh

    IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore announces Faf du Plessis as new skipper

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games - Owen Coyle on KBFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games? - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1), Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Sahal Abdul Samad goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1): Sahal goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC

    Video Icon
    Exclusive The European desis offering their sewa at the Poland border gcw

    Exclusive: The European ‘desis’ offering their ‘sewa’ at the Poland border

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22 semi-final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on HFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In football, you have to focus on a lot of details - Ferrando

    Video Icon