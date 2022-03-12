Holi 2022: What is Lathmar holi? Here is everything you need to know

On Holi, people normally play with Gulal and apply colour to each other, but in Uttar Pradesh's Barsana and Nandgaon, this auspicious holiday is celebrated a little differently, with people playing 'Lathmar Holi.'

Holi 2022 is almost approaching, and we can definitely feel the excitement in the air. Holi will be celebrated on March 18 this year. Every year during the Purnima Tithi of Phalguna Month, the festival of colours is celebrated. On this day, people normally play with Gulal and apply colour to each other, but in Uttar Pradesh's Barsana and Nandgaon, this auspicious holiday is celebrated a little differently, with people playing 'Lathmar Holi.' Lathmar Holi, which literally translates to "sticks and colours," lives true to its name in every way.



Holi celebrations begin a week before the traditional Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Nandgaon and Barsana. Lathmar Holi celebrations will begin on March 11, 2022 this year.

Lathmar Holi is mostly celebrated in the Uttar Pradesh cities of Barsana and Nandgaon, which are located near Mathura. According to common Hindu beliefs, the Lathmar Holi festival stretches back to the period of the holy pair Radha Krishna.

Women used to beat males from Nandagaon (Lord Sri Krishna's residence) with sticks when they travelled to Barsana, Radha Rani's home, a week before Holi. Men generally carry a shield to defend themselves from all the bashing. The celebrations take place on the huge site of the Radha Rani temple in Barsana, which is considered to be the country's sole temple devoted to Radha.