HMPV outbreak: Kannadigas in China dismiss claims of overcrowded hospitals and panic, say 'life is normal'

Kannadigas living in China dismisses fears surrounding the HMPV outbreak, sharing videos showing normal life with no signs of panic or overcrowded hospitals. They urge people not to believe exaggerated reports circulating online, emphasizing that daily life in China continues as usual despite misinformation.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 10:15 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

As concerns about human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections grow in Karnataka, Kannadigas living in China are reassuring their families and friends that life in the country remains normal, with no signs of an outbreak or widespread panic. 

Social media posts from residents in China have emerged, challenging the growing fears surrounding the virus. Raju Nayak, a Kannadiga living in Dalian, China, posted a video sharing his experience. In the video, Nayak addresses the misinformation being spread about a supposed virus outbreak, including claims of overcrowded hospitals and widespread panic. “I live in the northern part of China. There’s so much misinformation about a supposed virus outbreak here. But look around — life is completely normal,” he said in Kannada. 

HMPV Virus: How South India is Preparing to Combat the Threat

Nayak’s video paints a clear picture of everyday life in China. He shows busy streets, open malls, and people going about their activities without wearing masks. “Everything is functioning as usual. The visuals being shared on social media are misleading,” he added, urging viewers not to panic, reported TOI.

In another video, Nayak takes viewers to Dalian’s Olympic Square and a local hospital to further debunk the rumours. He reassures viewers that while flu cases have increased due to the cold weather, it’s not a serious situation. “There’s nothing to fear. These exaggerated claims circulating online are far from the truth,” he explained while showing empty hospital corridors. Nayak also addressed claims from friends and family in Karnataka who were alarmed by the reports. “That’s why I decided to upload this video — to reassure everyone that there’s no reason to worry,” he said.

Shashi, another Kannada vlogger based in China, also shared a video countering the panic-driven narratives online. Walking through peaceful streets, Shashi said, “The media’s claims of chaos in China are mostly unverified. If you look closely, you’ll see the reality is different.”

Shashi filmed inside a local hospital, showing no signs of overcrowding, panic, or mask-wearing. He noted, “If there were truly an HMPV outbreak, there would be visible signs like school closures, homeschooling, or work-from-home orders. But none of that is happening here.”

HMPV in India: 2 more suspected cases detected in Nagpur, Centre asks states to increase surveillance

These reassuring videos are helping to calm the fears of many in Karnataka, who were concerned after hearing the exaggerated reports. Both Nayak and Shashi’s videos serve as a reminder not to believe everything seen on social media, encouraging viewers to seek reliable information instead. 

The video clips from Kannadigas in China highlight the stark difference between the reality on the ground and the panic-driven narratives circulating online, offering much-needed clarity and reassurance.

