Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: BJP sweeps hill state, Check FULL list of winners here

All the four seats of Himachal Pradesh went to Lok Sabha polls in the seventh and last phase on June 1. In the 2019 elections, the BJP clinched all the four seats in the state with comfortable vote margins.

Himachal Pradesh is home to four Lok Sabha constituencies – Mandi, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Shimla. The elections were poised to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress party, which is in power in Himachal Pradesh. The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded its candidates for all four seats as well.

Check full list of winners and their seats:

Mandi: Kangana Ranaut (BJP)

Ranaut was successful in her political debut and secured 537022 votes. She defeated Congress' Vikramaditya Singh. Singh received 462267 votes.

Hamirpur: Anurag Thakur (BJP)

Anurag Thakur won the polls by securing 607068 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Satpal Raizada. The Congress candidate received 424711 votes. Thakur has served as the Hamirpur MP in Lok Sabha for three full terms, since 2009. He was first elected as an MP in the 2008 bypoll.

Shimla: Suresh Kumar Kashyap (BJP)

Kashyap won the elections by securing 519748 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri. The Congress candidate received 428297 votes.

Kangra: Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj (BJP)

Dr Bhardwaj won the seat by securing 632793 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Anand Sharma. Sharma received 380898 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Himachal Pradesh likewise had a decline in voter turnout, which went from 72.42% in 2019 to 68.48% this year. The Congress claims that when a persistent monsoon last year knocked the hill state to its knees by causing significant damage to life and property, the BJP-led Union government failed to stand with the people of the State in their hour of need.

