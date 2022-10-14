Himachal Pradesh election 2022: Here's what Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign in the state, while Rahul Gandhi is leading the country-wide Bharat Jodo Yatra. Meanwhile, Congress believes Priyanka's campaign will send a positive message.

General Secretary of the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, promised the people of Himachal Pradesh that "two major decisions will be made in the first cabinet meeting if her party was voted to power in the assembly polls." On Friday, the campaign was launched by AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Solan in Himachal Pradesh.

It's Congress' first rally in the poll-bound state, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already held three rallies, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed them.

Priyanka is leading the Congress campaign in the state, while Rahul Gandhi leads the massive Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country. In the meantime, Congress appears to be confident that Priyanka's campaign will send a positive message. Given the state's trend of alternate governments since 1985, Congress hopes to reclaim power.

"I give you my word that two significant decisions would be made in the first cabinet meeting after the establishment of the government here. The first is to create 100,000 government jobs, and the second is to implement the old pension scheme (OPS)," Gandhi said.

Furthermore, Gandhi slammed the BJP, claiming they do not want to reinstate the old pension scheme as they are too busy "waiving off loans of their big businessmen."

"You should consider your future. The BJP does not have funds for pensions, but they can forgive the loans of their major businessmen. They have nothing for young people, employees, or women. For the past five years, government positions have been vacant," she continued.

Furthermore, she claimed that over 60,000 jobs are available in Himachal Pradesh but that young people are not being hired.

Priyanka Gandhi paid her respects at the Mussolini temple earlier today before speaking at the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' at Thodo Maidan in Solan. The Election Commission will announce the dates for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections today.

