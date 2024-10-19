Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HILARIOUS! Girl locks boyfriend in trunk to hide him from family; video leaves Internet in splits (WATCH)

    A dramatic moment caught on camera has taken the internet by storm, as a viral video shows a young girl’s bold but ultimately failed attempt to hide her boyfriend inside a metal trunk.

    HILARIOUS! Girl locks boyfriend in trunk to hide him from family; video leaves Internet in splits (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 4:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    A dramatic moment caught on camera has taken the internet by storm, as a viral video shows a young girl’s bold but ultimately failed attempt to hide her boyfriend inside a metal trunk. The scene captures a tense family confrontation after the couple was discovered secretly meeting.

    In the video, the girl’s family confronts her, visibly angered by the covert rendezvous. After an intense exchange of words, they demand that she open the metal trunk, where she had stashed the frightened boy in a desperate bid to keep him hidden. When the trunk is finally opened, the boy emerges, sweating profusely and clearly shaken. As her family members react furiously, the girl rushes to his defense, pleading with them, “Please don’t hurt him,” as tensions run high.

    The girl’s hasty decision to hide her boyfriend seems to have been an attempt to avoid detection, but the plan quickly unraveled. Though the exact location of the incident remains unclear, the video, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), has captured the attention of viewers, sparking countless funny reactions.

     

     

    Also read: UP SHOCKER! Semi-naked body of 17-year-old found on railway tracks hours after she left home for coaching

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yogi Adityanath Maha Kumbh 2025 vision: 37,000 police, 7-level security for a safe, grand event gcw

    Yogi Adityanath’s Maha Kumbh 2025 vision: 37,000 police, 7-level security for a safe, grand event

    Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire says Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar vkp

    'Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire': K'taka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi to celebrate Diwali with the nation anr

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi to celebrate Diwali with the nation

    Yogi government gears up for grandest Deepotsav yet with 18 stunning Lord Ram tableaux gcw

    Yogi government gears up for grandest Deepotsav yet with 18 stunning Lord Ram tableaux

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews by election strategy assigns key responsibilities to ministers and officials vkp

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews by-election strategy, assigns key responsibilities to ministers, officials

    Recent Stories

    Yogi Adityanath Maha Kumbh 2025 vision: 37,000 police, 7-level security for a safe, grand event gcw

    Yogi Adityanath’s Maha Kumbh 2025 vision: 37,000 police, 7-level security for a safe, grand event

    Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire says Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar vkp

    'Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire': K'taka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi to celebrate Diwali with the nation anr

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi to celebrate Diwali with the nation

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles vkp

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles vkp

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon