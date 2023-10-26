Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Highest priority is welfare of poor': PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 7,500 crore in Maharashtra

    The Nilwande Dam, which Maharashtra had been awaiting for half a century, has been successfully completed. Grateful for the opportunity, PM Modi performed the 'Jal Poojan' at the dam site.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    In a significant development in Shirdi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 26) took center stage, inaugurating and launching multiple development projects totaling approximately Rs 7,500 crores. Emphasizing the core values of his government, he reiterated the unwavering commitment to prioritize the welfare of the underprivileged.

    "Our government is following the mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. The highest priority of our double Indian government is the welfare of the poor. Today, when the country's economy is growing, the government's budget for the welfare of the poor is also increasing. Today, 1.10 crores Ayushman cards are being distributed in Maharashtra, ensuring free medical treatment to the disadvantaged under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," PM Modi said.

    The Nilwande Dam, which Maharashtra had been awaiting for half a century, has been successfully completed. Grateful for the opportunity, PM Modi performed the 'Jal Poojan' at the dam site. In a move set to benefit over 86 lakh farmers in Maharashtra, he launched the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

    Additionally, he laid the foundation stone of the Maternal and Child Health Wing of Ahmednagar Civil Hospital, contributing to bolstering healthcare facilities in the region. Furthermore, the electrification of the 186 km-long Kurduwadi-Latur Road railway line, along with the inauguration of two rail lines connecting Jalgaon to Bhusaval, demonstrates the government's commitment to enhancing transport infrastructure.

    PM Modi also graced the Shri Saibaba temple in Shirdi, inaugurating the new 'darshan queue complex,' replete with amenities such as air-conditioned cloak rooms, toilets, booking counters, and prasad facilities. He also performed the 'Jal Pujan' of the Nilwande Dam and dedicated a canal network to the nation, ensuring the distribution of water through pipe networks to approximately 182 villages.

    This project, conceived in 1970, is being developed at a cost of Rs 5,177 crore, marking a momentous occasion in Shirdi's development trajectory.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
