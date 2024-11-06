High voltage drama inside Delhi Metro as woman fights with fellow passenger over push; Internet reacts (WATCH)

Chaos erupted on a Delhi Metro train as a woman, visibly enraged, confronted a father-son duo over an alleged push, creating a scene that quickly captivated social media.

High voltage drama inside Delhi Metro as woman fights with fellow passenger over push (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 12:34 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

Chaos erupted on a Delhi Metro train as a woman, visibly enraged, confronted a father-son duo over an alleged push, creating a scene that quickly captivated social media. The dramatic altercation, was caught on camera and later shared online, sparking wave of reactions from users online.

The heated exchange escalated swiftly as the woman shouted at the two men, accusing them of pushing her. Some passengers attempted to diffuse the situation, urging both parties to remain calm. However, the woman, undeterred, took matters into her own hands, forcefully shoving the men and threatening them to exit the train.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Constable, his wife pulls woman shopkeeper by hair, thrashes her after fight over dues (WATCH)

Clips of the incident quickly circulated on social media, sparking widespread debate over bizarre unruly and unusual passenger behaviour.
 

 

 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on historic win, expresses optimism for India-US ties shk

PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on 'historic' presidential win, expresses optimism for India-US ties

Kerala HC lifts 140-km permit cap for private buses posing challenge to KSRTC anr

Kerala HC lifts 140-km permit cap for private buses posing challenge to KSRTC

Karnataka govt cancels over 18,000 ration cards in Bengaluru vkp

Karnataka govt cancels over 18,000 ration cards in Bengaluru

LMV licence holders can now drive transport vehicles; all you need to know AJR

LMV licence holders can now drive transport vehicles; all you need to know

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-116 November 06 2024: 1st prize winner worth Rs 1 crore, winning ticket anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-116 November 06 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

Recent Stories

US Election Results Donald Trump's White House Facts: History, Secrets, and Presidential Trivia RBA

US Election Results: Facts about Donald Trump's White House

Symptoms of High blood sugar at night How to manage vkp

Symptoms of High blood sugar at night: How to manage?

Did Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly physically and mentally abuse her husband's ex-wife? Here's what we know RBA

Did Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly physically, mentally abuse her husband's ex-wife? Here's what we know

Oviya and Harbhajan Singh to act in Savior movie See LATEST update vkp

Oviya, Harbhajan Singh to act in Savior movie? See LATEST update

Oviya and Harbhajan Singh to act in Savior movie See LATEST update vkp

Oviya, Harbhajan Singh to act in Savior movie? See LATEST update

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon