High voltage drama inside Delhi Metro as woman fights with fellow passenger over push; Internet reacts (WATCH)

Chaos erupted on a Delhi Metro train as a woman, visibly enraged, confronted a father-son duo over an alleged push, creating a scene that quickly captivated social media. The dramatic altercation, was caught on camera and later shared online, sparking wave of reactions from users online.

The heated exchange escalated swiftly as the woman shouted at the two men, accusing them of pushing her. Some passengers attempted to diffuse the situation, urging both parties to remain calm. However, the woman, undeterred, took matters into her own hands, forcefully shoving the men and threatening them to exit the train.

Clips of the incident quickly circulated on social media, sparking widespread debate over bizarre unruly and unusual passenger behaviour.



