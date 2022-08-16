Here's how you should take down, fold and store the National Flag

The Flag code of India was introduced to bring together all laws, conventions, practices and instructions for the display of the national flag. Certain rules must be followed while storing or discarding the national flag once you take it down after Independence Day celebrations.

Now that the celebration of Independence Day is over and the time has come to take down all the National Flags that were put up by common citizens across the country, how should you go about it? India's Flag Code was established in order to codify all of the rules, customs, guidelines, and guidelines for flying the national flag. Additionally, it keeps an eye on how the flag is flown in official as well as non-official buildings.

On January 26, 2002, the Indian Flag Code entered into force. On December 30, 2022, it underwent several revisions. The fabric that is used to make a country's flag should be hand-spun, hand-woven, or manufactured. The new rule mandates flying the national flag throughout the day and night in portions of the home that are exposed to the public.

The Flag Code of India, 2002, recognises that “a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed, not only amongst people but also in the organisations/ agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to the display of the National Flag”.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Culture published a step-by-step instruction on how to fold the flag.

The Flag must be placed horizontally.

The saffron and green bands at the top and bottom must be folded under the white band in the middle.

The white band must be folded in such a way that only the Ashok Chakra is seen, along with parts of the saffron and green bands.

The Flag thus folded must be carried on the palms or arms to store it.

The Flag "must not be handled or stored in such a manner as may harm or dirty it," the Flag Code states. It further states that the Flag "must not be permitted to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water."

According to the Flag Code, a damaged or dirty flag "must not be tossed aside or disrespectfully disposed of." In accordance with the Flag's dignity, it "must be destroyed in its whole in privacy, preferably by burning or by any other way."

