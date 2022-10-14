Here's what EC said when questioned on not announcing Gujarat election dates

In a surprise move, the Election Commission on Friday did not announce the dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections and said that the schedule will be announced later. Here's why the Gujarat Assembly election dates were not announced.

The Election Commission on Friday announced the dates for the elections in Himachal Pradesh and surprisingly not Gujarat. Previously, the two states have always held their elections concurrently. It was unexpected that the Gujarat election will not be announced because the mandates of the two assemblies expire within six months, and in such circumstances, state elections are declared jointly and the results are released on the same day.

Responding to media inquiries, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that no regulations had been broken. "Between the conclusion of the two states' assemblies, there is a 40-day break. In accordance with the regulations, it must be at least 30 days in order for one result to have no bearing on another," explained Kumar.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh election: Border sealing to home-voting facility for aged voters... EC rolls out new features

"There are many variables, such as the weather. We want the Himachal elections to take place before the arrival of snow," he said, adding that the Commission has consulted with "a number of stakeholders." Additionally, the Model Code of Conduct's time frame was shortened from 70 days to 57 days.

Meanwhile, the EC announced the dates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election where voting will be held in a single phase on November 12. Counting of votes will be done on December 8. The term of 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh election on November 12; counting of votes on December 8

The one-month hiatus sparked rumours that the Election Commission was leaving a window open to shortly declare Gujarat polls and had just postponed it for the time being.

Meanwhile, the poll body announced new features to make user experience better. For a hassle-free, comfortable voting experience, minimum facilities will be ensured at all polling stations, which include drinking water, waiting sheds, toilets, ramps with proper gradients and volunteers to help senior citizens. It further said borders of poll-bound state will be sealed to stop the movement of money and drugs.