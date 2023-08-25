Heavy rain continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, several tourists stranded on Kullu-Mandi highway

Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with the aftermath of incessant rainfall, leading to widespread disruption. A staggering total of 729 roads are currently closed due to landslides and damages caused by the ongoing rain.

Himachal Pradesh remains under the grip of unrelenting rainfall, leading to landslides and structural collapses in various regions. Amid this weather turmoil, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised a yellow alert for the state, signaling predictions of moderate to heavy rainfall coupled with potential flash floods and landslides.

As the downpour persists, the weather forecast indicates that this wet spell will persist until August 29.

Considering the gravity of the rain forecast, local authorities have taken preventive measures, announcing the closure of all schools in Shimla on Friday to ensure the safety of students and residents.

Tourists stranded on Kullu-Mandi highway

Adding to the chaos, 2,897 power transformers have been reported as damaged, resulting in areas left without electricity, according to Principal Secretary (revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma.

The adverse weather conditions have left hundreds of travelers stranded, particularly on the road to Mandi, where landslides have blocked passage. Long queues of vehicles have formed on both sides of the landslide-affected area, further highlighting the extent of the transportation disruption.

In response to the crisis, authorities have taken swift action to provide assistance to those affected. Stranded individuals along the Kullu-Mandi highway have been relocated to relief camps that have been established in hotels, rest houses, and residential buildings at Pandoh, Aut, and Bajaura.

Tragically, the recent surge in rain-related incidents has led to a considerable loss of lives. This month alone, the state has witnessed the loss of 120 lives due to landslides and other weather-induced calamities, with nearly 80 of these fatalities occurring since August 14. Since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, the total death toll in the state has risen to 242.

Highlighting the extensive economic impact, Chief Minister Sukhu has revealed that the state has suffered losses amounting to a staggering Rs 12,000 crore thus far. The devastation caused by the ongoing rain continues to pose significant challenges to the region's infrastructure, residents, and authorities alike.