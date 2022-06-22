Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana Municipal Election 2022 Results: Meet the winners

    The Haryana Municipal Corporation Election saw a tight contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress. 

    Haryana Municipal Election 2022 Results counting of votes updates winners list
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

    The results of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election 2022 are rolling out on Wednesday with the counting of votes getting underway. Nearly 70 per cent voter turnout was reported on Sunday when 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities voted to elect a new President and Councilor. 

    Minor clashes and technical snags in the Electronic Voting Machines were reported during the polling phase. Bawal municipal committee in Rewari reported the highest polling percentage of 84.6 per cent. In comparison, Bhiwani and Jhajjar municipal councils recorded slightly lower percentages at 63.6 and 61.60 respectively. 

    The elections saw a tight contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress. The Aam Adam Party is contesting the civic body poll for the first time.

    Watch this space as the Haryana Municipal Election Results unfold

    * BJP's Zile Singh Saini has won from the Jhajjar Municipal Council.

    * In Pehowa Municipal Committee, BJP's Ashish Chakrapani wins president's election.

    * In the Uchana Municipal committee, Independent Vikas alias Kala has won the president's election. To note, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala represents the Uchana assembly seat.

    * BJP's Ramesh Saini won the president's election from Mahendergarh Municipal committee.

    * INLD-backed Tek Chand Chabra defeated Congress-backed Vinod Bansal to win the president's election from Mandi Dabwali Municipal Council.

    * BJP's Shalini defeats Independent candidate Nisha Aggarwal to win the post of president at Sadhaura municipal council in Yamunanagar.

    * At Bawal municipal council in Rewari, Congress-backed Virender Singh has won the president's poll.

    * BJP candidate Daisy Sharma defeats AAP's Babli in the Sadhura municipal council.

    * Gaurav Bedi, son of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's Advisor Krishan Bedi, has lost from Shahbad Municipal council ward number 9.

    * AAP claims its first win in ward number 1 of Sohna municipal council.

    * INLD's Sikander Saini defeated BJP's John Saini in ward number 9 of Sadhaura municipal council.

    * INLD's Sonia defeated Independent candidate Kailash Devi at ward number 11 of Sadhaura municipal council.

    * BJP-backed Shimla Devi won the President post from Kundli municipal council in Sonepat district after defeating her nearest rival, AAP's Anjali.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maha Aghadi Mutiny Rebel MLA blame NCP, Cong style of functioning

    Explained: The real reason behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi mutiny

    Amid Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik bats for re-establishing ties with BJP - adt

    Amid Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik bats for re-establishing ties with BJP

    Draupadi Murmu gets Z+ security; CRPF commandos guard presidential nominee

    Draupadi Murmu gets Z+ security; CRPF commandos guard presidential nominee

    Ambubachi Mela to begin today; devotees and sadhus gather at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple - adt

    Ambubachi Mela to begin today; devotees and sadhus gather at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple

    Opinion Agnipath protests: A well-planned conspiracy to provoke

    Agnipath protests: A well-planned conspiracy to provoke

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Babu rape case update: Malayalam actor gets anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court RBA

    Vijay Babu rape case update: Malayalam actor gets anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court

    Maha Aghadi Mutiny Rebel MLA blame NCP, Cong style of functioning

    Explained: The real reason behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi mutiny

    Barcelona to not play its home matches at Camp Nou for 2023-24 season; here is why-ayh

    Barcelona to not play its home matches at Camp Nou for 2023-24 season; here's why

    Did Kim Kardashian really damage Marilyn Monroe's gown? Here's what SKIMS' founder said RBA

    Did Kim Kardashian really damage Marilyn Monroe's gown? Here's what SKIMS' founder said

    Amid Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik bats for re-establishing ties with BJP - adt

    Amid Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik bats for re-establishing ties with BJP

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon