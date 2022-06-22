Haryana Municipal Election 2022 Results: Meet the winners

The Haryana Municipal Corporation Election saw a tight contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress.

The results of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election 2022 are rolling out on Wednesday with the counting of votes getting underway. Nearly 70 per cent voter turnout was reported on Sunday when 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities voted to elect a new President and Councilor.

Minor clashes and technical snags in the Electronic Voting Machines were reported during the polling phase. Bawal municipal committee in Rewari reported the highest polling percentage of 84.6 per cent. In comparison, Bhiwani and Jhajjar municipal councils recorded slightly lower percentages at 63.6 and 61.60 respectively.

* BJP's Zile Singh Saini has won from the Jhajjar Municipal Council.

* In Pehowa Municipal Committee, BJP's Ashish Chakrapani wins president's election.

* In the Uchana Municipal committee, Independent Vikas alias Kala has won the president's election. To note, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala represents the Uchana assembly seat.

* BJP's Ramesh Saini won the president's election from Mahendergarh Municipal committee.

* INLD-backed Tek Chand Chabra defeated Congress-backed Vinod Bansal to win the president's election from Mandi Dabwali Municipal Council.

* BJP's Shalini defeats Independent candidate Nisha Aggarwal to win the post of president at Sadhaura municipal council in Yamunanagar.

* At Bawal municipal council in Rewari, Congress-backed Virender Singh has won the president's poll.

* BJP candidate Daisy Sharma defeats AAP's Babli in the Sadhura municipal council.

* Gaurav Bedi, son of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's Advisor Krishan Bedi, has lost from Shahbad Municipal council ward number 9.

* AAP claims its first win in ward number 1 of Sohna municipal council.

* INLD's Sikander Saini defeated BJP's John Saini in ward number 9 of Sadhaura municipal council.

* INLD's Sonia defeated Independent candidate Kailash Devi at ward number 11 of Sadhaura municipal council.

* BJP-backed Shimla Devi won the President post from Kundli municipal council in Sonepat district after defeating her nearest rival, AAP's Anjali.