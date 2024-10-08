Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana Assembly election 2024: BJP's Yogesh Bairagi leads as Vinesh Phogat trails by 2,000 votes

    Born in Charkhi Dadri, Phogat joined the Congress party after her return from the Tokyo Olympics, where she made headlines by defeating four-time world champion Yui Susaki of Japan before her controversial disqualification in the final.

    Haryana Assembly election 2024: Vinesh Phogat takes early lead against Yogesh Bairagi in Julana AJR
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 9:54 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

    The year 2024 has been a transformative one for Vinesh Phogat, marked by significant highs and lows. After narrowly missing out on an Olympic medal due to disqualification for being just 100 grams overweight in the women's 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling final, Phogat has now stepped into the political arena. She is contesting the assembly elections from Julana in Jind district.

    BJP's Captain Yogesh Bairagi is currently in the lead by 2,000 votes following the third round of counting. Congress's Vinesh Phogat, who initially led by over 200 votes after the first round, is now trailing behind. In the earlier rounds, Bairagi was also behind in the vote count.

    Who is Vinesh Phogat?

    Vinesh is not the first female wrestler from Haryana to venture into politics; her cousin, Babita Phogat, previously contested the assembly elections in 2019 but was unsuccessful.

    Who is Yogesh Bairagi?

    Phogat's opponent, Yogesh Bairagi, is a former Indian Army captain and a commercial pilot, who is also a prominent member of the BJP. Bairagi has garnered attention for his contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he played a pivotal role in repatriating stranded Indians.

    He has also been active in relief operations during natural disasters, such as the Chennai floods. Currently, he serves as the president of the BJP's Haryana youth wing and is expected to be a formidable competitor in the elections.

    Phogat's candidacy resonates with many women wrestlers in Haryana, especially those reevaluating their careers amidst ongoing protests against sexual harassment in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

    Many hope that if elected, Phogat could become the state's sports minister, advocating for improved conditions and helping wrestlers return to training at the akhada.

