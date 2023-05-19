Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order allowing scientific survey of 'Shivling'

    In Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, a disputed structure known as the "Shivling" was discovered in 2022 during a videographic study. The court also postponed dealing with the effects of a previous ruling by the Allahabad High Court, which had allowed carbon dating on the building.

    The Supreme Court on Friday (May 19) stayed the Allahabad High Court's order allowing scientific survey of 'Shivling' and told the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to not conduct carbon dating of a 'Shivling' inside the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath corridor, till the next hearing on the matter.

    "Since the implications of the impugned order merit closer scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date," the bench also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and KV Vishwanathan said.

    The top court was hearing a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order for conducting a "scientific survey", including carbon dating, to determine the age of the structure.

    The Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government both agreed to the plea for adjourning the proposed scientific survey of "Shivling" for the time being.

    Located next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the mosque has been one of the three temple-mosque rows -- besides Ayodhya and Mathura -- which the BJP raised in the 1980s and 90s, gaining national prominence.

    The decades-old legal dispute over the issue was escalated after the Supreme Court's judgment in favour of a temple in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid issue.

