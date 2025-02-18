Gyanesh Kumar appointed as India's new Chief Election Commissioner

Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner of India. The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification stating that President Droupadi Murmu approved his appointment, effective February 19, 2025.

New Delhi: Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner of India. A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said that President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to appoint Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner, as Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India, with effect from February 19, 2025.

The appointment was made in exercise of powers conferred by section 4 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

In another notification, the Ministry of Law and Justice said that Dr Vivek Joshi, has been appointed Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. Vivek Joshi is a 1989 batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre.

The appointment was made hours after the meeting of the Selection Committee.

Gyanesh Kumar succeeds Rajiv Kumar, who will be demitting the office of Chief Election Commissioner on February 18.

Rajiv Kumar had joined ECI as Election Commissioner on September 1, 2020 and assumed charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India on May 15, 2022.

In his farewell address, Rajiv Kumar thanked the 15 million polling officials for their dedication to uphold democratic values.

During his tenure, efforts were made to enrol marginalised sections like PVTGs and third genders for an inclusive election.

Rajiv Kumar wrote personalized letters to over 2.5 lakh centenarian voters for their contribution to democracy, a release said.

He also called upon Youth and Urban voters to get inspired and engage actively in the electoral process.

The release said he pursued innovative measures like establishing polling stations in high-rise societies to address the rising trend of youth and urban apathy in the election process.

