Gurugram SHOCKER! Woman shot dead by friend after she blocks his number, rejects marriage proposal

A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head by her estranged friend while she was on her way to work. The woman was married and lived with her two daughters.

A 24-year-old security guard was fatally shot in the head by her estranged friend on Saturday near a park in Gurugram's Sector 37. The man attacked her when she was on her way to work, according to a report in Times of India (TOI).

Concerned commuters immediately alerted the police and rushed her to a government hospital in Sector 10. She was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she succumbed to her injuries, the TOI report said.

A case has been registered under Section 101 (murder) and Section 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections of the Arms Act, at the Sector 10 police station. The accused, 23-year-old Upender Kumar, was arrested the same day from Gurgaon, according to Inspector Rambir Singh.

Also Read: Kolkata SHOCKER! Fake photographer duo blackmails, rapes two women; one arrested, another on the run

The victim, Radha, lived with her husband and two daughters in Kishanpur village, Auraiya district, Uttar Pradesh. She and Kumar previously worked as teachers at a tuition center. Over time, Radha's husband became suspicious of their friendship, leading to escalating conflicts. Eventually, Radha moved to Gurgaon with her father and daughters two years ago to distance herself from the situation.

However, Kumar followed her to Gurgaon and persistently pressured her to marry him. Radha repeatedly ignored his calls and eventually blocked his number, but Kumar’s obsession turned deadly.

Also Read: Jaipur man pays ₹15 lakh for wife's railway job, she dumps him later; CBI unearths massive recruitment scam

Latest Videos